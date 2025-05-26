OPINION | Now up to Ramaphosa to hold his ground after outfoxing the 'Boss'

Does US President Donald Trump really believe there is a genocide against white farmers in SA?
I think not.
Judging by his performance during his recent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House, it’s more likely that Trump was engaging in his trademark style of brinkmanship — an aggressive and theatrical approach to diplomacy rarely seen from previous US presidents hosting foreign heads of state.
Trump, author of The Art of the Deal, fancies himself a master negotiator — one capable of squeezing concessions from anyone who sits across the table. His campaign boast that he could resolve the Russia-Ukraine war within his first month in office betrays his inflated sense of self-importance.
Unlike most global leaders, Trump doesn’t see negotiation as a balanced dialogue. He sees it as a stage where he must dominate, whether the stakes involve international relations or business deals.
His erratic handling of tariffs, which rattled global markets, was less about coherent policy and more about spectacle. It’s as if you’re watching a live-action Western, where the cowboy kicks down the saloon doors and shoots from the hip. We’ve never seen a leader of the world’s largest economy behave quite like this.
Then there was the Zelensky debacle — a masterclass in coercive diplomacy. Trump treated a vulnerable ally with open disdain, leveraging American power as a bludgeon. The Oval Office, to Trump, isn’t the seat of global leadership; it’s the set of The Apprentice. He’s the “Boss,” and anyone who walks in better be prepared to be humiliated, manipulated, or both. Zelensky didn’t see it coming. Ramaphosa, however, likely did.
Ramaphosa and his team appeared acutely aware of the political theatre they were stepping into. The SA president had to perform a delicate balancing act: part violinist soothing the beast, part matador dodging its horns. And true to form, the bull did not disappoint. Trump’s not-so-subtle reference to EFF leader Julius Malema — used to delegitimise Ramaphosa before the global community — was a strategic ploy to extract quiet concessions behind the scenes.
Trump’s presidency has always been anchored in campaign promises and America-first rhetoric. Everything else — including long-standing international partnerships — is expendable. So, does he truly believe in a white genocide in SA? Probably not. But he knows that playing on that narrative gives him leverage.
Take, for example, reports suggesting that SA may soon allow Starlink to operate without adhering to BBBEE (B-BBEE) regulations. If true, this could be seen as an early win in this geopolitical chess game — a favour to Elon Musk, one of Trump’s vocal supporters.
His friend, Elon Musk, who financed his win in the contest for the White House, had to be paid back. A special dispensation for Musk would serve to quell Western pressure while rewarding a loyal ally.
Trump’s interest likely extends beyond telecommunications. SA’s strategic ties with China and Russia, as well as its stance on the ICJ case against Israel, may soon attract closer scrutiny. Trump understands that applying pressure — economically, diplomatically or rhetorically — can yield results.
Whether Ramaphosa will hold his ground or blink first remains to be seen. That, after all, is the essence of brinkmanship.
Maqetuka is the CEO of LeadingSelf Coaching and host of the LeadingSelf podcast
OPINION | Now up to Ramaphosa to hold his ground after outfoxing the 'Boss'
Image: Leah Millis
Does US President Donald Trump really believe there is a genocide against white farmers in SA?
I think not.
Judging by his performance during his recent meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House, it’s more likely that Trump was engaging in his trademark style of brinkmanship — an aggressive and theatrical approach to diplomacy rarely seen from previous US presidents hosting foreign heads of state.
Trump, author of The Art of the Deal, fancies himself a master negotiator — one capable of squeezing concessions from anyone who sits across the table. His campaign boast that he could resolve the Russia-Ukraine war within his first month in office betrays his inflated sense of self-importance.
Unlike most global leaders, Trump doesn’t see negotiation as a balanced dialogue. He sees it as a stage where he must dominate, whether the stakes involve international relations or business deals.
His erratic handling of tariffs, which rattled global markets, was less about coherent policy and more about spectacle. It’s as if you’re watching a live-action Western, where the cowboy kicks down the saloon doors and shoots from the hip. We’ve never seen a leader of the world’s largest economy behave quite like this.
Then there was the Zelensky debacle — a masterclass in coercive diplomacy. Trump treated a vulnerable ally with open disdain, leveraging American power as a bludgeon. The Oval Office, to Trump, isn’t the seat of global leadership; it’s the set of The Apprentice. He’s the “Boss,” and anyone who walks in better be prepared to be humiliated, manipulated, or both. Zelensky didn’t see it coming. Ramaphosa, however, likely did.
Ramaphosa and his team appeared acutely aware of the political theatre they were stepping into. The SA president had to perform a delicate balancing act: part violinist soothing the beast, part matador dodging its horns. And true to form, the bull did not disappoint. Trump’s not-so-subtle reference to EFF leader Julius Malema — used to delegitimise Ramaphosa before the global community — was a strategic ploy to extract quiet concessions behind the scenes.
Trump’s presidency has always been anchored in campaign promises and America-first rhetoric. Everything else — including long-standing international partnerships — is expendable. So, does he truly believe in a white genocide in SA? Probably not. But he knows that playing on that narrative gives him leverage.
Take, for example, reports suggesting that SA may soon allow Starlink to operate without adhering to BBBEE (B-BBEE) regulations. If true, this could be seen as an early win in this geopolitical chess game — a favour to Elon Musk, one of Trump’s vocal supporters.
His friend, Elon Musk, who financed his win in the contest for the White House, had to be paid back. A special dispensation for Musk would serve to quell Western pressure while rewarding a loyal ally.
Trump’s interest likely extends beyond telecommunications. SA’s strategic ties with China and Russia, as well as its stance on the ICJ case against Israel, may soon attract closer scrutiny. Trump understands that applying pressure — economically, diplomatically or rhetorically — can yield results.
Whether Ramaphosa will hold his ground or blink first remains to be seen. That, after all, is the essence of brinkmanship.
Maqetuka is the CEO of LeadingSelf Coaching and host of the LeadingSelf podcast
‘It was successful’: Ramaphosa on economic talks during US working visit
S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Trump and the far-right movement mustn't derail SA's nation-building project meant to break racist past
Trump administration puts new limits on reporters at Pentagon
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos