OPINION | Trump's Afrikaners are not refugees but a group of opportunists who left to reject a new SA
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africans are wearily attuned to governments’ Orwellian misuse of language.
After all, SA is a country where a one-time government passed a law which extended rather than abolished the notorious pass system. This made it compulsory for black South Africans over the age of 16 to carry a passbook.
And the same government passed the Extension of University Education Act of 1959, which made it more, not less, difficult for black students to register at “open” (or white) universities.
So perhaps they should not be unduly surprised that the US government has imported 49 Afrikaners and labelled them as “refugees”. The claim is that they are escaping from the persecution of Afrikaners – and white people more broadly – in SA today.
The Trump administration knows perfectly well this claim is a complete fabrication. As President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government have pointed out, there is no evidence whatsoever that Afrikaners or white people more generally are subject to genocide.
True, SA has one of the highest murder rates in the world. But it is poor black South Africans – not whites – who are the principal victims of such deadly violence. Nor are Afrikaners/whites subject to persecution. Along with other citizens, their human rights are protected by the constitution. This is no mere piece of paper. Its provisions are largely enforced by the courts.
Furthermore, genocide implies the deliberate elimination of a people on racial, ethnic, or religious grounds. Therefore, if a genocide of whites and Afrikaners was taking place, we might assume that their numbers would be falling. The reverse is true, and the white population has continued to grow (albeit slowly) in absolute numbers since 1994.
Worse, the characterisation of Afrikaners as refugees at a time when the people of Gaza are daily subject to a regime of death, terror, and murder inflicted on them by the Israeli government is not merely an absurdity but a downright insult to those genuinely subject to genocide.
Extensive commentary has correctly highlighted the motivations of the Trump administration.
First, it has launched an attack on what it terms the “tyranny” of “diversity, equity and inclusion” policies across the entire spectrum of public and private institutions in the US. Critics argue this is driven by an appeal to Trump’s white Christian nationalist political base.
Because post-apartheid SA has become the poster country for diversity, equity and inclusion policies internationally, and because of its constitutional commitment to nonracialism and diversity, it has been singled out for attack.
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Episcopal Church in US a voice of reason in Trump administration's Afrikaaner 'refugees' insanity
Second, labelling Afrikaners as refugees plays to the insecurities of Trump’s political base, which finds the idea of a white minority being ruled by a black majority government difficult to swallow.
Third, characterising Afrikaners as subject to genocide is a deliberate response to SA’s charging Israel for committing genocide against the Palestinians before the International Court of Justice – an action unacceptable to the US Christian nationalist right.
Trump says the US can and will play the same game, and clobber SA regardless of the groundlessness of the charge of genocide against it.
But what of the 49 Afrikaners themselves?
First, until we know more about the personal circumstances of the individuals involved, we cannot know what has driven them to take the drastic step of leaving their families and their personal histories behind by moving to the US.
Second, most whites have responded pragmatically to the arrival of democracy. They have numerous complaints, notably about equity employment, which they view as discriminatory. But they continue to enjoy high rates of employment.
However, though many whites continue to live in an overwhelmingly white world, both at work and at their homes, there remains a minority which has remained wholly unreconciled to the changes which have taken place politically and economically since 1994. We presume the 49 belong to a broader category of passive resisters who have withdrawn into a white laager to escape the realities of the new SA.
Third, though most whites continue to do well economically, the changes which have taken place since 1994 have led to the reappearance of a small class of largely uneducated poor whites who feel excluded,and who, under our democracy, feel the loss of their previous dominant racial status under apartheid.
Having said all that, some interesting questions remain.
Presumably, the Afrikaner 49 belong to that category of whites which, for one reason or another, is disposed to leave SA.
However, emigrating requires jumping through numerous hoops; meeting educational and professional qualifications, getting a job offer, having sufficient financial resources to take with them to support themselves and their families before they can qualify for the recipient countries’ social security systems, and so on.
Apart from the emotional costs involved, emigration is not always the easiest of options, even for those who wish to “escape”.
The evidence suggests that the heads of household among the Afrikaner 49 are drawn not only from that minority of Afrikaners who are unreconciled to democracy, but who – quite simply – are opportunists who have availed themselves of a shortcut to leave the country where their whiteness no longer gives them the upper hand. – The Conversation
