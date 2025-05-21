OPINION | Role of public universities not only about skills production but also about fostering critical thinking

Dawie Roodt, an economist at the Efficient Group, has advocated that certain state universities in SA be closed and converted into colleges, claiming that they are not creating the “right skills” in comparison to private institutions.
This concept stems from a worry about the skills mismatch in the South African employment market. However, the plan to close public institutions indicates a fundamental misunderstanding of the varied functions within the post-secondary education and training system, and it risks jeopardising public higher education's long-term developmental, democratic and intellectual missions.
Roodt should keep in mind that, universities are not narrowly designed as he would think; to produce immediate job-ready graduates, but to fulfil a broader mandate that includes critical thinking, foundational knowledge, research and public service. According to Manuel Castells, each with their own specific expectations and internal logic.
Castells argued that “universities play a major role in the generation of new knowledge”. I assume that Roodt would have known that public university are grounded in the idea of knowledge production and innovation contribute to national development in ways that are not reducible to short-term market needs. A university graduate, and by his own admission, of Unisa, our land university, would have known this.
His claim that Unisa is underperforming was without facts. At least he should be aware that, in the last few years that Unisa out of its 151-year history, has emerged as one of SA's and the African continent's premier scientific research and innovation institutions.
Unisa has identified 10 catalytic niche areas (such as automotive studies, energy studies, space studies and the Square Kilometre Array, Fourth Industrial Revolution and digitisation, and so on) that will activate and enhance its academic agenda while remaining focused on the institute's vision of building Africa's intellectual capacity.
The role of public universities goes beyond “immediate” skills production; their purpose includes fostering critical thinking. The failure of Roodt’s argument was to realise that the skills gap cannot be solved by solely changing from a public university to a private university.
The Roodt approach also ignores that the gap between graduate output and labour market demand is caused by structural disjunction within the education and employment sectors, rather than institutional type.
The problem, therefore, is not the existence of underperforming universities as such, but of a fragmented and unequal education system that necessitates systematic adjustment beginning with the primary school education rather than institutional extinction.
In an article published by the Mail &Guardian, Prof Linda du Plessis contends that: “Roodt's reasoning oversimplifies a complex educational and sociopolitical milieu. SA produces high-quality graduates in a variety of sectors, and his broad statements fail to recognise important advances in research, teaching, learning, and community engagement”.
Roodt fails to recognise that these intuitions serve as the foundation for excellence. Universities serve 80% of the students enrolled in various schools and those schools are building successful speciality sectors. SA does not need fewer universities; rather, it requires more, better, inclusive and responsive ones. Rather than lowering our public institutions, he could have considered properly updating the same primary schooling that he claims is failing our children.
The idea that private institutions are more effective is empirically unfounded. Private colleges have low academic depth, a restricted vocational orientation and restrictive fee systems that harm the poor and working class. According to Du Plessis, public universities are more than just educational institutions; they are engines of social mobility, redress and transformation.
Suggesting that only 10% of the population should attend university ignores the national imperative to increase access to higher education outlined in the National Development Plan. However, Roodt would not have understood this because his information is based on assumptions rather than reasoning.
His imagination not only misdiagnoses the problem, it also undermines the public universities revolutionary outlook and potential. Converting public universities to colleges or privatisation of education will not fix the country's problems.
