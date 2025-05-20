OPINION | Water future depends on vision, action and integrity

Water is not only a basic human right, but also the foundation of development, dignity, and stability. As we confront the dual pressures of climate change and increasing water demand, the call to invest boldly and urgently in our water infrastructure is more critical than ever. This moment demands leadership, collaboration, and above all, unity.
At the Orange-Senqu River Commission (Orasecom) Climate Resilient Investment Conference in Maseru, Lesotho, recently, I reaffirmed SA’s deep and unwavering commitment to regional water cooperation. As the host nation and an active member of Orasecom, SA has long championed the sustainable and equitable management of transboundary water resources. These rivers not only feed our economies and cities, but they also bind us as a region.
But our shared future hinges on action. Orasecom’s Basin-wide Climate Resilient Strategy and Plan has laid out the path forward. The identified priority projects, valued at about $7.5bn(R137bn), are not wish lists – they are essential for ensuring long-term water security, boosting climate resilience, and driving socio-economic development in our region.
Here at home, the challenges are immense. Too many South Africans, particularly in rural and marginalised communities, continue to live without reliable access to clean water. In these communities, water scarcity translates into lost educational opportunities, worsening health outcomes, and deepened poverty.
Infrastructure investment is not just a technical necessity – it is a moral imperative. I firmly believe now is the time to pull all levers of government, business, and civil society in the same direction. The government of national unity (GNU) has an extraordinary opportunity and a responsibility to rally collective resources, skills, and political will to transform our water sector. Our unity must become the engine of delivery.
We are reforming the policy and legal environment to attract the investment we need. Amendments to the Water Services Act will enable improved service delivery, encourage efficient governance, and create clearer licensing and accountability mechanisms. These reforms are designed to make the water sector more attractive to investors, more transparent to the public, and more responsive to the needs of citizens.
But policy alone cannot carry the burden. That is why we’re accelerating public-private partnerships, including through the Water Partnership Office with the Development Bank of Southern Africa. We’re creating real space for innovation and joint delivery. From wastewater treatment to pipeline expansion, and from smart metering to water reuse, the partnership opportunities are not only abundant but also urgent.
OPINION | Water future depends on vision, action and integrity
It’s time to pull all levers of government, business, civil society towards infrastructure investment
Image: Councillor Sue van der Linde/Facebook
Water is not only a basic human right, but also the foundation of development, dignity, and stability. As we confront the dual pressures of climate change and increasing water demand, the call to invest boldly and urgently in our water infrastructure is more critical than ever. This moment demands leadership, collaboration, and above all, unity.
At the Orange-Senqu River Commission (Orasecom) Climate Resilient Investment Conference in Maseru, Lesotho, recently, I reaffirmed SA’s deep and unwavering commitment to regional water cooperation. As the host nation and an active member of Orasecom, SA has long championed the sustainable and equitable management of transboundary water resources. These rivers not only feed our economies and cities, but they also bind us as a region.
But our shared future hinges on action. Orasecom’s Basin-wide Climate Resilient Strategy and Plan has laid out the path forward. The identified priority projects, valued at about $7.5bn(R137bn), are not wish lists – they are essential for ensuring long-term water security, boosting climate resilience, and driving socio-economic development in our region.
Here at home, the challenges are immense. Too many South Africans, particularly in rural and marginalised communities, continue to live without reliable access to clean water. In these communities, water scarcity translates into lost educational opportunities, worsening health outcomes, and deepened poverty.
Infrastructure investment is not just a technical necessity – it is a moral imperative. I firmly believe now is the time to pull all levers of government, business, and civil society in the same direction. The government of national unity (GNU) has an extraordinary opportunity and a responsibility to rally collective resources, skills, and political will to transform our water sector. Our unity must become the engine of delivery.
We are reforming the policy and legal environment to attract the investment we need. Amendments to the Water Services Act will enable improved service delivery, encourage efficient governance, and create clearer licensing and accountability mechanisms. These reforms are designed to make the water sector more attractive to investors, more transparent to the public, and more responsive to the needs of citizens.
But policy alone cannot carry the burden. That is why we’re accelerating public-private partnerships, including through the Water Partnership Office with the Development Bank of Southern Africa. We’re creating real space for innovation and joint delivery. From wastewater treatment to pipeline expansion, and from smart metering to water reuse, the partnership opportunities are not only abundant but also urgent.
OPINION | Water sector needs independent regulatory framework to thrive
Yet no infrastructure can succeed without people. SA’s water future depends on placing communities at the heart of every solution. Our participatory governance model promotes active citizen engagement, particularly through forums that uplift women, youth, and civil society voices. Partnerships with NGOs and academic institutions continue to inform policy and spark ground-level innovation. We must scale these partnerships to ensure that water justice reaches every corner of our country.
Government must also lead with integrity. We are strengthening oversight through key funding instruments such as the Water Services Infrastructure Grant and the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant. At the same time, we are fully committed to confronting corruption wherever it exists. There can be no room for mismanagement or abuse when it comes to a resource as vital as water.
We are working closely with relevant authorities to ensure accountability, transparency, and clean governance across all water infrastructure projects. The trust of our citizens is not negotiable – it must be earned through action and upheld by results.
I am deeply committed to ensure that the work gets done. I am committed to a SA where every child, regardless of their geography or background, can open a tap and expect clean water.
In August, SA will host the Africa Water Investment Summit. It will be a critical platform to drive the kind of strategic investment and multi-sector collaboration that our continent needs. As we have assumed the G20 presidency, we will champion water as a central theme, placing it where it belongs: at the heart of global economic resilience and sustainable development.
By investing in infrastructure, embracing innovation, strengthening partnerships, and empowering communities, we can secure this life-giving resource for all, not just the privileged few.
OPINION | Empowering African cities a matter of urgency for growth
SOWETAN SAYS | Fix SA’s water crisis before more people die
OPINION | Mismanagement is the root cause of water crisis
OPINION | Saving water, responsible use should be a collective effort
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos