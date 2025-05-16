The integration of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power is a stride towards greener mining operations, but technology alone is not enough. We require a workforce that optimise their performance according to the unique demands of the mining environment. While government policies have encouraged investments in renewables, the long-term viability of these projects requires skilled technicians and engineers.
OPINION | A skills revolution is needed to drive a cleaner, greener mining industry in SA
Image: Gallo Images/ iStockphoto
Historically, mining has always had a big impact on the environment. But now, with new technology and a global push for sustainability, the industry is changing significantly. However, this transformation is not just about adopting new technology or changing processes — it hinges on the development of a skilled workforce that is well-equipped to navigate this landscape as it shifts.
As such, we need to prioritise training and skills development that make it possible to implement sustainable practices and attract the next generation of mining professionals.
The Fourth Industrial Revolution has brought a total paradigm shift for mining, with autonomous and remote operations, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics becoming central to mining. Yet, these technologies are only as effective as the people behind them. As such, there is a growing need for workers who can operate, maintain and optimise advanced systems.
The industry continues to face environmental challenges, including dust pollution, water contamination, and ground degradation. Addressing these issues effectively requires a workforce not only competent in traditional mining but also in emerging sustainable technologies.
For example, running advanced water treatment and recycling systems demands specialised skills in chemical engineering, environmental science, and data analysis — skills that must be developed through targeted, rigorous training.
Furthermore, the ability to interpret data generated by AI and big data analytics and to take action to optimise resource utilisation and minimise environmental impact, will demand a new breed of mining professional — one who is both tech savvy and environmentally conscious.
The integration of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power is a stride towards greener mining operations, but technology alone is not enough. We require a workforce that optimise their performance according to the unique demands of the mining environment. While government policies have encouraged investments in renewables, the long-term viability of these projects requires skilled technicians and engineers.
Training providers have a critical role to play in facilitating specialised training programmes. These should go beyond technical instruction and impart an understanding of the environmental implications, as well as the integration of these technologies into existing mining operations.
Additionally, ongoing training is required to ensure that the workforce keep up with the rapid advancements in renewable energy technologies, from the development of more efficient solar panels to the integration of smart grid systems.
A career in mining is fast becoming more attractive, thanks to the potential for technological innovation. However, to fully capitalise on this growing interest, we must also articulate clear pathways for career development through robust training.
By offering training in cutting-edge technologies such as robotics, gamification and virtual reality, we will be able to attract and retain top talent. Collaborations with universities and the introduction of mining courses at secondary school levels will be essential for cultivating a pipeline of skilled workers who are not only technically proficient but also deeply committed to sustainable practices. This proactive approach will help to dispel outdated perceptions of the industry and position mining as a leader in technological innovation and environmental stewardship.
The mining sector’s ability to balance economic growth with environmental responsibility will depend heavily on the development of a skilled and adaptable workforce. Investing in training should not be viewed as a cost but as a strategic necessity that will lay the foundation for the industry's long-term sustainability.
As mines become increasingly autonomous and technology-driven, the roles of workers will evolve significantly.
And this requires a shift from traditional training models to more dynamic and adaptive approaches that incorporate continuous learning, on-the-job training and mentorship programmes. The future of mining is inextricably linked to the skills of its workforce and by prioritising training and development, we can ensure that the industry not only achieves its sustainability goals but also cultivates a legacy of responsible resource management and technological innovation.
* Farmer is managing director of PRISMA Training Solutions
SowetanLIVE
