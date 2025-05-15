With a lot of doctoral graduates in this country, we are still far behind in developing innovative mechanisms to resolve unemployment and skill development. The evolution of technology and AI is here with us, it may get to a point where people start questioning their investment into higher education, when there is no return on investment.
OPINION | Tertiary institutions must equip students with skills to help them tackle complex challenges
Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/GALLO IMAGES
The post-1994 redesign of higher education in SA was positioned as a bold response to historical inequities. While we have made strides to increase access, the promise of economic and social upliftment through education remains unfulfilled.
A paradox persists – growing graduate numbers, yet persistently high unemployment. We produce qualifications, but not always capability. Where did we lose our way? While the importance of education is commonly acknowledged and valued, there are concerns regarding the skills imparted by institutions of higher learning.
For example, Malaysia’s complex job market for fresh graduates reveals similarities with SA, where industries are grappling with the challenge of graduates who lack practical work experience. This situation forces companies to invest time in training new hires, a responsibility that ideally falls on institutions of higher learning.
Many institutions still anchor themselves in Mode 1 learning, which is rigid, discipline-bound and slow to adapt. It is time to consider adopting Mode 2 knowledge production, which is context-driven, transdisciplinary and applied.
Institutions such as The DaVinci Institute have embraced this shift, using frameworks such as TIPS™ (technology, innovation, people and systems) to prepare graduates for real-world complexity.
OPINION | Incorporate soft skills into school curriculum to prepare youth for work
