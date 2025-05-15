OPINION | Strong families play a crucial role in nurturing children and building thriving communities

On this day, we should stand in solidarity with the global community to honour and celebrate the family in all its diversity. Every child deserves to grow up in an environment filled with love, care, respect, and a sense of security.
The Gauteng department of social development, through its family services programme, continues to advocate for stronger family units. These services are instrumental in helping families provide nurturing homes that support children’s cognitive, emotional, and physical development.
Research by the National Institutes of Health in the US highlights the importance of strong family relationships, linking them to better mental and physical health, higher academic achievement, and a decrease in risky behaviours among children and adolescents. But beyond individual benefits, strong families are the building blocks of resilient and thriving communities.
The modern family is no longer defined solely by biology; it is defined by love, commitment, and mutual support. The International Day of Families reminds us that families, regardless of their composition, deserve recognition and support. By celebrating the strength and diversity of families, we affirm the importance of unity, compassion, and the enduring effect of familial love.
It is truly inspiring to witness families overcoming adversity, growing stronger together, and nurturing their members with humility and care. As we mark this important day, let us recommit to supporting families, strengthening the bonds that tie us together, and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to flourish in a safe and loving home.
Ultimately, the wellbeing of our children is a shared responsibility. Let us honour that responsibility, today and every day, by keeping children connected to the strong, supportive families they deserve.
– Lawrence Mashabe is a senior communications officer at the Gauteng department of social development
OPINION | Strong families play a crucial role in nurturing children and building thriving communities
As responsible citizens, we have a collective duty to ensure children are connected to stable, loving, and secure families
Image: 123RF
In a world increasingly characterised by uncertainty, the effects of natural disasters, persistent social ills, and the pressures of a rapidly growing population, one group remains particularly vulnerable – our children. As the severity of these challenges intensifies, children often find themselves at the receiving end of violence, injustice, and poverty.
Now, more than ever, children need strong, supportive, and nurturing family structures to help them grow, thrive, and feel safe. As responsible citizens, we have a collective duty to ensure that children are connected to stable, loving, and secure families.
The family remains the most critical unit in any society. It is the foundation upon which we build values, character, and resilience. Strong family bonds are not only essential for the wellbeing of children but also play a significant role in shaping individuals across the life spectrum – from youth and the elderly, to people living with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.
Yet, in today’s complex and ever-changing world, family life has evolved. Families now exist in many forms – single-parent households, blended families, same-sex parents, and multigenerational homes, each with its own unique strengths and challenges.While enriching, this diversity also calls for a renewed commitment to supporting families, in all their forms, so they can remain resilient in the face of social and economic pressures.
As we prepare to observe the International Day of Families on Wednesday, we are presented with a valuable opportunity to reflect on the vital role families play in nurturing children and building strong communities. It is a time to confront the challenges that still hinder our progress and to recommit ourselves to promoting policies and initiatives that strengthen family bonds. It is also a moment to think about the legacy we are creating for future generations.
On this day, we should stand in solidarity with the global community to honour and celebrate the family in all its diversity. Every child deserves to grow up in an environment filled with love, care, respect, and a sense of security.
The Gauteng department of social development, through its family services programme, continues to advocate for stronger family units. These services are instrumental in helping families provide nurturing homes that support children’s cognitive, emotional, and physical development.
Research by the National Institutes of Health in the US highlights the importance of strong family relationships, linking them to better mental and physical health, higher academic achievement, and a decrease in risky behaviours among children and adolescents. But beyond individual benefits, strong families are the building blocks of resilient and thriving communities.
The modern family is no longer defined solely by biology; it is defined by love, commitment, and mutual support. The International Day of Families reminds us that families, regardless of their composition, deserve recognition and support. By celebrating the strength and diversity of families, we affirm the importance of unity, compassion, and the enduring effect of familial love.
It is truly inspiring to witness families overcoming adversity, growing stronger together, and nurturing their members with humility and care. As we mark this important day, let us recommit to supporting families, strengthening the bonds that tie us together, and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to flourish in a safe and loving home.
Ultimately, the wellbeing of our children is a shared responsibility. Let us honour that responsibility, today and every day, by keeping children connected to the strong, supportive families they deserve.
– Lawrence Mashabe is a senior communications officer at the Gauteng department of social development
SOWETAN SAYS | Our kids should not suffer in silence
OPINION | All-girls schools challenge stereotypes and empower girls
OPINION | With right support, foster care children can break barriers, succeed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos