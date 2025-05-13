OPINION | Cops' fatal crash compels us to reflect on rising compulsion to post unverified information online

This is because water impedes the transmission of radio waves, which are essential for cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity. Likewise, a vehicle tracking unit that becomes submerged in water is likely to sustain damage and cease functioning – unless it has been specifically engineered to be waterproof or is encased in a durable waterproof housing.
Water ingress can compromise the internal electronics, leading to short circuits or signal loss and ultimately rendering the device inoperative.
This incident serves as another sobering reminder of the imperative to exercise caution and responsibility when publishing or disseminating information online, particularly content that could harm innocent individuals, inflict further distress on their loved ones, or erode public confidence in law enforcement and the rule of law.
That this incident was followed by an influential podcaster making derogatory remarks about a particular public figure’s private parts further underscores the urgent need for stronger regulation of social media platforms. Without appropriate safeguards, the unchecked spread of misinformation and disinformation will continue to cause harm to individuals and society.
While the right to freedom of expression is a cornerstone of any democratic society and must be vigorously protected, it is not absolute. Like all rights, it carries with it corresponding responsibilities and limitations, particularly when that freedom infringes upon the rights and dignity of others, incites harm or undermines public order and trust.
As the nation laid to rest the last of the three fallen constables, Buys, in Bloemfontein on Saturday, we are compelled as a society to pause and reflect on the growing compulsion to be the first to share information on social media, often without verifying the facts. This impulse, however well-intentioned it may appear, can have devastating consequences, particularly when it involves the lives and dignity of others.
The past few weeks have not only revealed the perils of misinformation, disinformation, and abuse of the digital public square but also offered a contrasting example of responsible publishing. Mainstream media outlets demonstrated commendable professionalism by ensuring that the public was kept accurately and consistently informed, while refraining from the speculative and sensationalist behaviour that so often characterises unregulated digital discourse.
Special recognition must also be accorded to the police communication team, whose timely and transparent updates ensured that critical information surrounding this tragedy was shared with the public as it became available. Their efforts were marked by a commendable sensitivity to the grief of affected families and loved ones, striking a necessary balance between public interest and personal dignity.
Let the memory of the constables serve as a solemn call to action. In an era where information travels at the speed of a click, we must recommit ourselves to the principles of truth, empathy and accountability.
Citizens, content creators and digital influencers alike must recognise their role in either fortifying or fracturing the public trust. It is incumbent upon all of us – not just the institutions of state – to foster a culture of responsible communication.
- Khaas is chairperson of Public Interest SA
OPINION | Cops' fatal crash compels us to reflect on rising compulsion to post unverified information online
Image: Antonio Muchave
In recent weeks, South Africans have been united in mourning the tragic loss of three police constables from the Free State who perished in Gauteng while en route to their official anti-crime deployment in the Limpopo.
The officers – constables Boipelo Senoge, Cebekhulu Linda and Keamogetswe Buys – were last seen departing from a petrol station near Johannesburg. Their untimely deaths have cast a sombre shadow over the nation, drawing renewed attention to the daily risks faced by road users and ordinary citizens alike.
This tragedy also underscores the disturbing prevalence of online misinformation and disinformation that frequently emerges in the wake of such incidents, particularly those involving law enforcement officers who die in the line of duty, thereby compounding the grief of affected families and undermining public trust.
It is widely acknowledged that while the internet – and social media in particular – holds immense potential as a force for good, it can equally serve as a powerful conduit for harm.
A coterie of influential social media activists, amplified by ordinary internet commentators, was quick to ignite speculation surrounding the disappearance of the police officers, particularly when neither their vehicle nor electronic devices could be traced.
For some, this tragic incident became yet another opportunity to unfairly peddle conspiratorial theories aimed at discrediting the police. As it later emerged, the officers' vehicle had tragically plunged into the Hennops River, submerging both the vehicle and its occupants, after apparently crashing through roadside barriers.
The discovery of the vehicle and the bodies did little to quell the conspiracy theorists’ relentless appetite for disinformation. Emboldened by speculation, some self-proclaimed vehicle and accident experts proceeded to offer their unsubstantiated assessments of the vehicle, the communication devices and the accident site, despite having no direct access to or first-hand knowledge of the evidence.
The truth is that while a mobile phone may appear to function momentarily after brief submersion, its signal is almost immediately lost once it is submerged just a few centimetres underwater.
Image: SAPS
This is because water impedes the transmission of radio waves, which are essential for cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity. Likewise, a vehicle tracking unit that becomes submerged in water is likely to sustain damage and cease functioning – unless it has been specifically engineered to be waterproof or is encased in a durable waterproof housing.
Water ingress can compromise the internal electronics, leading to short circuits or signal loss and ultimately rendering the device inoperative.
This incident serves as another sobering reminder of the imperative to exercise caution and responsibility when publishing or disseminating information online, particularly content that could harm innocent individuals, inflict further distress on their loved ones, or erode public confidence in law enforcement and the rule of law.
That this incident was followed by an influential podcaster making derogatory remarks about a particular public figure’s private parts further underscores the urgent need for stronger regulation of social media platforms. Without appropriate safeguards, the unchecked spread of misinformation and disinformation will continue to cause harm to individuals and society.
While the right to freedom of expression is a cornerstone of any democratic society and must be vigorously protected, it is not absolute. Like all rights, it carries with it corresponding responsibilities and limitations, particularly when that freedom infringes upon the rights and dignity of others, incites harm or undermines public order and trust.
As the nation laid to rest the last of the three fallen constables, Buys, in Bloemfontein on Saturday, we are compelled as a society to pause and reflect on the growing compulsion to be the first to share information on social media, often without verifying the facts. This impulse, however well-intentioned it may appear, can have devastating consequences, particularly when it involves the lives and dignity of others.
The past few weeks have not only revealed the perils of misinformation, disinformation, and abuse of the digital public square but also offered a contrasting example of responsible publishing. Mainstream media outlets demonstrated commendable professionalism by ensuring that the public was kept accurately and consistently informed, while refraining from the speculative and sensationalist behaviour that so often characterises unregulated digital discourse.
Special recognition must also be accorded to the police communication team, whose timely and transparent updates ensured that critical information surrounding this tragedy was shared with the public as it became available. Their efforts were marked by a commendable sensitivity to the grief of affected families and loved ones, striking a necessary balance between public interest and personal dignity.
Let the memory of the constables serve as a solemn call to action. In an era where information travels at the speed of a click, we must recommit ourselves to the principles of truth, empathy and accountability.
Citizens, content creators and digital influencers alike must recognise their role in either fortifying or fracturing the public trust. It is incumbent upon all of us – not just the institutions of state – to foster a culture of responsible communication.
How EMS team found five bodies in the Hennops river including three cops
Handbag and other items found in constables' car after it is pulled out of Hennops River
Ill-fated police car 'looks like it capsized first before it impacted on the wall'
Fifth body found in Hennops River, police confirm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos