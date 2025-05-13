OPINION | Contrasting responses expose divided position over rape

In recent weeks, SA has once again been rocked by cases of gender-based violence (GBV) that have revealed an absurd contradiction in the public’s reaction towards each of these cases. The most harrowing incident involves the alleged assault of an Eastern Cape girl referred to as Cwecwe , at Bergview College in Matatiele.
In stark contrast is the acquittal of Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso, who faced multiple rape and kidnapping charges, which sparked a wave of celebration and jubilation among his followers, many of them women. This juxtaposition brings to light the serious absurdity among South Africans regarding GBV, specifically sexual violence, in this case. As such, this reveals what can only be described as glaring double standards.
The case of Cwecwe, who was sexually assaulted at her school, ignited a massive outcry nationwide. The public’s reaction was one of horror and urgency as the details of the assault came to light. The #JusticeForCwecwe campaign gained traction, with social media platforms ablaze with calls for justice and accountability.
The Eastern Cape department of education acted swiftly by deregistering the school involved, citing its failure to protect the young girl, and being uncooperative towards the investigative process. The message from the public was clear: those who perpetrate violence against children must face the full might of the law.
Contrast this with the acquittal of Omotoso, a case which has caused an equally profound public reaction, but one that is far more troubling.
Omotoso, who had been accused of grooming and raping young women over years, was acquitted by the Gqeberha High Court following a long and highly publicised trial.
The judge ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt. A large number of Omotoso’s followers, many of them women, erupted in celebration. Some even described his acquittal as a "victory" for the faithful.
The stark contrast in the reactions to the two cases cannot be ignored. On the one hand, the public called for justice for a young girl whose life was forever changed by a violent assault, demanding that those responsible be held accountable.
On the other hand, a group of men and women celebrated the acquittal of a man who had been accused of using his position of power to exploit and abuse vulnerable young women. What is happening here? Is this an example of religious leaders' hypnotic effect over their followers?
One might ask, how can women, many of whom would undoubtedly identify with victims of sexual violence, proudly rally behind a man accused of perpetrating such crimes? The answer lies, in part, in the complex relationship between power, belief, and religion (particularly in the context of SA's so-called miracle churches).
In the case of Omotoso, his followers see him not as a perpetrator but as a martyr, a man whose innocence was denied by the justice system they believe is unjust. They chose to ignore the testimonies of the young women who accused him of abuse, instead placing their faith in their pastor’s word.
OPINION | Contrasting responses expose divided position over rape
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Karl Marx’s assertion that “religion is the opiate of the masses” remains highly relevant in this context. These words reflect the view that religion can function as a mechanism to pacify and distract the oppressed, offering them solace and hope while suppressing their capacity for critical thought and action.
In the case of Omotoso’s acquittal, this quote seems to ring true for many of his followers, who, rather than questioning the credibility of the accusations against him, placed unwavering faith in their pastor's innocence. To them, his acquittal became not just a legal victory, but a spiritual one, reinforcing their belief in the miraculous power of their religious leader.
The quote further highlights the broader function of religion in the lives of those who feel marginalised or oppressed. SA’s miracle churches, which often promise "deliverance" from poverty, illness and personal hardship, provide a sense of hope and empowerment to many.
SA’s miracle churches have long been a source of controversy, particularly when allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation emerge within these religious communities. Bishop Stephen Zondo, another prominent figure in the religious realm, offers a stark parallel.
Zondo, the leader of the Rivers of Living Waters Ministries, is accused of sexually abusing women who encountered him for spiritual reasons. Despite the accusations, his followers continue to defend him, viewing him as a victim of false allegations. Like Omotoso’s followers, Zondo’s supporters turned a blind eye to outcries of sexual abuse, prioritising their faith in their pastor over the dignity of the victims.
The reponses to the Cwecwe case and the Omotoso acquittal are not just examples of legal inconsistencies but are a deeper societal issue. In SA, where GBV is rampant, the public's reaction to these cases exposes double standards to what is morally right and what is socially, religiously or ideologically convenient.
Dr Sele is a lecturer in the department of sociology at the University of the Free State
