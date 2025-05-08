OPINION | Masebe, fellow cast members create spiritual intimacy delivery story of Prophetess Mantsopa

Florence Masebe dragged me to it – kicking, sighing, resisting, like a reluctant spirit being summoned to a seance. But I’m grateful she did. By the time the final note fell and the last shadow folded into the curtain, I was undone. And then quietly restored.
Mantsopa is not a play you merely watch. It is a rite. A memory. A defiance. A homecoming. And it is performed as though the ancestors had written its lines on the actors’ bones.
Directed with sacred mischief by the venerable Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, Mantsopa breathes life into the legendary 19th-century Basotho prophetess and seer, Anna Mantsopa Makhetha – a rainmaker, adviser, spiritual insurgent and feminine force of history.
She was a woman who defied kings, confronted missionaries and redirected the winds of battle with little more than her dreams and the authority of her voice. The production’s narrative architecture is layered and brilliant. It moves effortlessly between past and present, between theatre and ritual, between performance and possession.
Mantsopa’s story is told through the lens of two griots – storytellers whose journey becomes as important as the history they conjure. Their moments of comedic flair are laced with tenderness and depth, grounding the weight of the past in the familiarity of the present. What struck me was how the play refuses to contain Mantsopa in a historical frame. Her spirit lingers. It aches. It agitates. It seeks to express itself in the now. In the unspoken lines. In the pauses.
In the laughter and stillness. The characters don’t just tell her story – they are moved by her, haunted by her, pushed to ask questions about the world she walked in and the world we now occupy. The use of Sesotho as the dominant medium of expression was especially powerful.
In too many spaces, African stories are stripped of their linguistic dignity, hidden behind the polite screens of English technicality. But here, the language did not translate Mantsopa. It revealed her. It made her flesh. It sang her back to us. The cadences of Sesotho, the idioms, the poetic structure of its metaphors – they gave the story breath. They gave it blood.
The ensemble – Masebe, Leomile Motsetsela, Tseko Monaheng, Lebohang Banyane, Mawande Stuurman and Godfrey Mgcina – was flawless. Their chemistry was palpable. Their comfort with each other and with us, the audience, created a kind of spiritual intimacy.
Image: SUPPLIED
They made us laugh. Wonder. Ponder. Travel. And more importantly, they left spaces open – deliberately – for us to dream into. That type of trust in the audience is rare and courageous.
Masebe, who I’ve known mostly as thunder and tempest on screen, reminded us that she can also sing, and not just sing, but hold a note until it becomes something between a prayer and a plea.
Mofokeng wa Makhetha’s direction knows exactly when to soften and when to pierce. The music, the lighting, the set design – all served the story with humility and grace. But what moved me most was how Mantsopa refuses the trope of victimhood.
The play presents her not as a casualty of history, but as a maker of it. It reminds us that before colonisers brought their Bibles and bullets, black women such as Mantsopa were already holding courts beneath stars, interpreting the rhythm of rain and speaking to God in tongues that missionaries had yet to hear.
One line in the play rang like a bell in my spirit: “The road to heaven is not narrow. It is open. One can go in and out and in and out.” It’s a radical theology.
A refusal of suffering as a condition for salvation. It is an African metaphysic – one that collapses the divide between earth and heaven, one that insists joy need not be postponed, one that says holiness is not exclusion but abundance. It is a gospel of now.
Placing this story in the form of theatre was no small decision. It’s one thing to write Mantsopa’s name into a paragraph in a history textbook. It’s another to raise her in voice, light, sound and dance.
Theatre makes her live again. Theatre lets her weep and laugh and rage and remind. We need more stories like this. Stories that insist on being told. Retold. Seen. Heard. And not only by us, but by the world. There are many platforms, but few are as visceral, as embodied, and as generous as this one.
Mantsopa was a gift. A challenge. A masterpiece. And perhaps only Mofokeng wa Makhetha could have executed it with such sacred precision. So yes, Masebe dragged me to it. But Mantsopa? Mantsopa stayed with me. And I suspect she’s not done with us yet.
