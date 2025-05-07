OPINION | Inadequate facilities, resource waste stifle sporting development

Gauteng, known as the "home of champions", is a testament to the raw talent that flourishes in our townships despite challenging circumstances.
This province has produced numerous world sporting icons whose journeys began with makeshift balls on dusty roads and dreams bigger than their circumstances. Sports stars such as Shadrack Sekoto, Relebohile Mofokeng and Dolly Mtshali emerged in townships such as Soweto, Atteridgeville, Sharpeville and many others; their talents identified and nurtured from humble beginnings.
Despite producing numerous past and present icons, most Gauteng communities still do not have access to well-equipped sporting facilities to create a conducive environment for the development and the nurturing of local talent. Our residents are in dire need of sporting facilities as what is mainly available to them are dusty sporting fields without proper amenities.
Instead of investing in tangible items such as infrastructure, the Gauteng department of sports, arts, culture and recreation frivolously spent R288.8m over three years on transporting people to events, catering, hiring of stages and sound systems, event promoters, accommodation and venues and facilities.
This expenditure is putting lipstick on a pig and does not add value to sports development in the province. How many more world-class athletes could emerge if the department tasked with developing grassroots sports spent these millions towards building new sporting infrastructure in our townships and maintaining existing facilities? This misallocation of much-needed resources represents a fundamental failure to invest in our sporting future.
Young people from schools which don’t have access to proper sporting facilities such as swimming pools, soccer, netball and cricket fields do not have the same opportunities of becoming acclaimed sportsmen and women like their counterparts in Model C schools with good sporting programmes and facilities. The department's school sports programme should be used to bridge this gap.
In the 2023/24 financial year, the department returned R8.9m – for combi court construction and R2.7m for improving soccer fields – to the Treasury after failing to spend these funds. The failure to spend on building, maintaining or upgrading crumbling and deteriorating sports facilities demonstrates the department’s lack of planning and capacity to execute the infrastructure projects it commits to. It also indicates the department’s neglect of the crucial role sports plays in empowering youth and children in our townships.
Furthermore, last year, the previous Gauteng MEC for sports, arts, culture and recreation, Morakane Mosupyoe, revealed that the department spent R5.8m in the 2021/2022 financial year and R7.8m in the 2022/2023 financial year on gala events for the Gauteng Sports Awards (GSA).
For the 2023/24 financial year, MEC Matome Chiloane revealed that R5.2m has been spent on these awards. The money squandered on the GSA comes from Programme 4: Sports and Recreation. This money spent on one-day events could be better spent on supporting our athletes and infrastructure development.
The DA in Gauteng demands that MEC Chiloane review the budget allocated for the department and consider utilising cost-effective measures for events such as the announcement of finalists and adjudication.
Government halls, community centres, or the department's website, can be used to announce finalists instead of renting venues. We further call for an audit of all provincial sporting facilities to identify maintenance needs for precise resource allocation.
.
- Chabalala is DA Gauteng MPL and spokesperson for sports, arts, culture and recreation
