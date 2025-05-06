OPINION | Company directors cannot rely on financial distress to avoid retirement funds obligations

Many companies face financial distress and even insolvency in today's challenging economic climate. However, recent legal developments make it clear that financial hardship is no excuse for failing to meet statutory obligations, particularly the obligation to pay over retirement fund contributions deducted from employees' salaries.
This was the view of the Western Cape Division High Court in Engineering Industries Pension Fund v Installair (Pty) Ltd and Others, which confirmed that financial distress cannot shield employers from the consequences of noncompliance. This case underscores the legal duty on employers to comply with retirement fund obligations, highlighting the potential for directors to be held personally liable for noncompliance.
The Pension Funds Act 24 of 1956 (the PFA) aims to protect the retirement savings and financial security of members by ensuring that contributions are properly deducted, managed and remitted to the relevant fund.
It sets out clear employer obligations, including the timely and full payment of contributions and holds directors personally liable in cases of noncompliance. This reinforces trust in the retirement system and ensures that employee benefits are protected, regardless of an employer’s financial challenges.
Section 13a of the PFA plays a critical role in ensuring compliance. Section 13a (1) requires employers to pay both employee and employer contributions in full and on time. It also obliges the principal officer of the fund to report instances of nonpayment to the board. Where an employer fails to comply, directors may be held personally liable.
Accordingly, section 13a of the PFA and its subsections provide clear guidance on the establishment, implementation and maintenance of effective compliance in respect of pension fund contributions.
In brief, the facts of this case are that the Engineering Industries Pension Fund (the fund) sought to recover outstanding pension and provident fund contributions from Installair (Pty) Ltd (the company) for the period May 2020 to July 2020. In addition, the fund sought to hold the company’s directors personally liable for the unpaid contributions.
The fund relied on the provisions of: section 13a (1), which mandates employers to pay both employee and employer contributions to the retirement fund in full and on time; section 13a (7) which provides for the personal liability of individuals responsible for ensuring the employer’s compliance with its obligations; section 13a (8), which imposes personal liability on directors who are regularly involved in the management of the employer's financial affairs; and section 13a (9), which requires retirement funds to notify employers in writing of individuals who may be held personally liable, read with regulation 33.
At the time of the application, the company was in liquidation, and no relief was sought against it. Instead, the fund pursued relief against the company’s directors. The directors acknowledged that during the relevant period, the company had deducted pension and provident fund contributions from employees’ salaries but failed to remit them to the fund. Instead, the amounts deducted were used to subsidise employee salaries, due to the company’s financial distress. The directors argued that the failure to pay was due to circumstances beyond their control and contended that they had not acted recklessly or negligently.
One director also said that section 13a (8) of the PFA should not apply to her, as she was not involved in the financial affairs of the company. The directors further argued that liability under section 13(8) arises only where directors are unable to meet statutory obligations due to circumstances within their control and where there has been reckless or negligent conduct, which they denied.
The court found that the directors were involved in managing the company’s financial affairs and had failed to meet their statutory obligations under the PFA. The defences advanced were described as “far-fetched” and “untenable” and were summarily rejected.
The court held the directors personally liable for the unpaid contributions, ordering them to pay the outstanding amounts, together with accrued interest. The court also dismissed the argument that the Covid-19 pandemic justified the employer’s failure to remit contributions. The period in question (January to March 2020) preceded the national lockdown, which was only imposed on March 26 2020.
As the company was fully operational during this time, the pandemic could not be used as an excuse for noncompliance. The court also emphasised that a failure to issue an order in favour of vulnerable groups would constitute a dereliction of its constitutional duty.
Before delivering its findings on the directors’ liability, the Western Cape High Court highlighted the inherent challenges introduced by the two-pot retirement system and the practical implications of employers failing to remit pension contributions.
The court noted that such noncompliance has “cast a long shadow over this approach”. The surge in withdrawal claims under the two-pot system has not only exposed serious gaps in employer compliance but also demonstrated that retirees and those anticipating access to their retirement benefits ultimately bear the brunt of employer default.
Employers, and particularly retirement funds, are urged to implement robust financial controls and regularly review compliance policies to ensure that all pension contributions are paid promptly and accurately, per the PFA and the rules of the relevant fund. This will go a long way in shielding directors and companies from severe legal penalties and reputational harm.
Van Vuuren is a partner at Webber Wentzel, while Tshshonga is a trainee attorney
