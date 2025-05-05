OPINION | Township economy is our lived reality and deserves govt intervention

Initiatives to support the township economy — within the framework of the Gauteng Township Economic Development Act (Teda) of 2023 — include grant funding, enterprise supplier development, support for manufacturing and facilitation of market access for products made in the townships.
This demonstrates that the township economy is not merely about spaza shops, as vital as the sector may be for employment and livelihoods. The various interventions aimed at regulating spaza shops at the local level are but one important aspect of what Teda encompasses.
Governing is the art of the possible. Policymakers must respond to the reality that confronts them in real time, rather than to an imagined alternative. That’s why the National Development Plan advocates for the creation of jobs where people live.
Initiatives such as the “Local Production Policy” and “Public Preferential Procurement Policy” aim to foster inclusive growth, including by promoting local content and creating set-asides for township businesses. These policies enable township residents to consume what they produce and aim to reverse ownership patterns biased towards a few.
The introduction of the “Township Economy Revitalisation Policy” 11 years ago, under former premier David Makhura, was intended to modernise and revitalise township economies in Gauteng. Teda continues this legacy. While progress has been mixed, there are numerous examples of how sustained, focused economic interventions can improve residents’ lives.
Consider the development of the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (Tasez), which has significantly benefited townships surrounding the zone. During its first three years, 43% of construction work was allocated to township-based small and medium enterprises. This is a substantial R1.7bn transferred into surrounding communities such as Mamelodi and Eersterust.
The Innovation Hub’s eKasiLabs initiative provides another example of how public sector interventions can foster youth entrepreneurship. A 2024 study found that eKasiLabs significantly supported the growth and development of youth-owned businesses incubated under the programme in the areas surrounding the labs. More, not fewer, such initiatives are required to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.
Another example of public sector investment in the township economy, though not always recognised as such, is the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court. While the department of justice was primarily motivated by a desire to bring justice closer to the people of Kathorus when it built the court in 2019, the development has since attracted further investment to the area, including law firms and bed-and-breakfast establishments that rely on the court’s operations. Those familiar with the area can attest to how this development has transformed the neighbourhood over the years.
Overall, the provincial government has an ambitious target of spending 30% of its procurement budget on township-based businesses. Government remains committed to achieving this goal.
We share these anecdotes and figures not to boast, but to demonstrate that implementing developmental interventions is not synonymous with entrenching “separate development”.
This is not to suggest that all is well. Unemployment, poverty and inequality continue to afflict too many of us. The latest Quality of Life Survey paints a grim picture of life post-Covid for many Gauteng residents. Both the state and private sector must and can do more to build a fairer, more inclusive society by dismantling barriers to economic participation.
OPINION | Township economy is our lived reality and deserves govt intervention
Public policies and interventions are definitely not entrenching the very socioeconomic divide they are intended to dismantle
Nyiko Mabasa’s opinion piece on the township economy (“The myth of township economy entrenches separate development for black business”, published on April 17) cannot go unchallenged.
It makes several unfounded assumptions about the legislative and policy measures the Gauteng provincial government has implemented to move the township economy from the margins into the mainstream.
Mabasa labours under the mistaken impression that public policies and interventions are entrenching the very socioeconomic divide they are intended to dismantle.
A good starting point is to acknowledge that townships exist as both a historical and present spatial reality in SA, owing to our past. So too do the economic activities and markets townships generate, which we commonly refer to as the “township economy”.
Needless to say, the township economy operates within a broader economic system dominated by large corporations and conglomerates.
It is also self-evident that township residents experience economic exclusion and marginalisation precisely because they live relatively far from cities and other centres of economic opportunity. This makes it both costly and cumbersome for them to access such opportunities. However, this status quo is neither inevitable nor immutable.
The state has an obligation under the constitution to introduce legislation, policies and programmes to ensure citizens progressively realise their socioeconomic rights. This is especially crucial for those who require such interventions the most, so that they too may eventually enjoy the full benefits of our democracy.
OPINION | Empowering African cities a matter of urgency for growth
Initiatives to support the township economy — within the framework of the Gauteng Township Economic Development Act (Teda) of 2023 — include grant funding, enterprise supplier development, support for manufacturing and facilitation of market access for products made in the townships.
This demonstrates that the township economy is not merely about spaza shops, as vital as the sector may be for employment and livelihoods. The various interventions aimed at regulating spaza shops at the local level are but one important aspect of what Teda encompasses.
Governing is the art of the possible. Policymakers must respond to the reality that confronts them in real time, rather than to an imagined alternative. That’s why the National Development Plan advocates for the creation of jobs where people live.
Initiatives such as the “Local Production Policy” and “Public Preferential Procurement Policy” aim to foster inclusive growth, including by promoting local content and creating set-asides for township businesses. These policies enable township residents to consume what they produce and aim to reverse ownership patterns biased towards a few.
The introduction of the “Township Economy Revitalisation Policy” 11 years ago, under former premier David Makhura, was intended to modernise and revitalise township economies in Gauteng. Teda continues this legacy. While progress has been mixed, there are numerous examples of how sustained, focused economic interventions can improve residents’ lives.
Consider the development of the Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (Tasez), which has significantly benefited townships surrounding the zone. During its first three years, 43% of construction work was allocated to township-based small and medium enterprises. This is a substantial R1.7bn transferred into surrounding communities such as Mamelodi and Eersterust.
The Innovation Hub’s eKasiLabs initiative provides another example of how public sector interventions can foster youth entrepreneurship. A 2024 study found that eKasiLabs significantly supported the growth and development of youth-owned businesses incubated under the programme in the areas surrounding the labs. More, not fewer, such initiatives are required to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.
Another example of public sector investment in the township economy, though not always recognised as such, is the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court. While the department of justice was primarily motivated by a desire to bring justice closer to the people of Kathorus when it built the court in 2019, the development has since attracted further investment to the area, including law firms and bed-and-breakfast establishments that rely on the court’s operations. Those familiar with the area can attest to how this development has transformed the neighbourhood over the years.
Overall, the provincial government has an ambitious target of spending 30% of its procurement budget on township-based businesses. Government remains committed to achieving this goal.
We share these anecdotes and figures not to boast, but to demonstrate that implementing developmental interventions is not synonymous with entrenching “separate development”.
This is not to suggest that all is well. Unemployment, poverty and inequality continue to afflict too many of us. The latest Quality of Life Survey paints a grim picture of life post-Covid for many Gauteng residents. Both the state and private sector must and can do more to build a fairer, more inclusive society by dismantling barriers to economic participation.
Nkwinika is acting chief director of inclusive economy at the Gauteng department of economic development.
OPINION | Investing in small businesses can fuel growth
OPINION | Affordable digital connectivity for all a fundamental human right
OPINION | R100bn fund a beacon of hope to black business
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos