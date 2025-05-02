OPINION | SA laws failing to protect learners from sexual predator teachers

Schools should be a safe environment, a place of learning where children can develop their potential. In SA, many public schools are instead hothouses for teachers’ poor performance, financial mismanagement, assault, and sexual misconduct.
When cases of misconduct in schools emerge, they tend to follow the same pattern: public outcry, media coverage and political promises.
What often follows is inaction, and teachers are not always held accountable.
One reason is a fragmented legislative framework applicable to teachers. This can be explained using sexual misconduct as an example.
As a labour law researcher, I analysed legislation, statistics and 137 arbitration awards involving teachers, and found that fragmentation in legislation results in a lack of co-ordination between key role players on two levels. First, in preventing sexual misconduct by teachers at schools; and second, in addressing it once it has occurred.
The lack of co-ordinated legal obligations means it is left to a few diligent role players in the education system to ensure prospective teachers are suitable to work with children, and to pursue discipline in the case of sexual misconduct.
All teachers in SA must be registered with the SA Council for Educators, the professional body responsible for maintaining ethical and professional standards.
Their continued registration depends on their conduct. If a teacher seriously breaches the code of professional ethics, their name can be removed from the register. They are then prohibited from working at any school in the country (provided their prospective employer checks their registration status).
On the other hand, the relevant provincial department of education (employer) is responsible for dealing with teacher misconduct in terms of the Employment of Educators Act. This may attract a number of sanctions, including dismissal.
The Council for Educators Act applies to all teachers, whereas the Employment of Educators Act applies only to those employed by the department. The general rules of the Labour Relations Act apply to the employment of teachers appointed by school governing bodies.
Sexual misconduct is a breach of the code of professional ethics and is also misconduct in an employment sense. This means the roles of the council and of the department overlap. But there are gaps, which have implications for the safety of learners and raises questions about whether the council and the department have statutory obligations to exchange information, and whether they should have to “vet” teachers before registration and employment.
There are other laws that establish lists of names of people against whom children must be protected. The Children’s Act establishes the National Child Protection Register. The Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act establishes the National Register for Sex Offenders.
The sex offenders register lists people convicted of sexual offences, but it is currently not publicly available. The child protection register throws the net broader to include people unsuitable to work with children. Evidence is needed, but a conviction is not required.
Different pieces of legislation regulate the employment and registration of teachers. But a lack of co-ordination means that information important for the safety of children can be missed. For example, a police clearance certificate will not indicate whether the person is listed on the child protection register.
The solution, I suggest, is to amend legislation to include clearly defined obligations on key role players. It should also include cross references between the different pieces of legislation.
Education legislation requires that the council and department share information. But there are gaps in accountability.
First, a teacher who resigns after sexual misconduct will not trigger the reporting obligations in the Council for Educators Act and Employment of Educators Act. It will also not trigger the regulations that prohibit dismissed teachers from future employment at public schools.
Second, where teachers are charged with sexual misconduct, they are not always placed on precautionary suspension pending an investigation. The effect is that the learners continue to face the perpetrator.
Third, even when a teacher is suspended, disciplinary proceedings tend to take a long time. And, last, presiding officers at internal disciplinary inquiries are not allowed to make findings on the suitability of teachers to continue working with children (as it is not a forum recognised by the Children’s Act). In other words, the names of teachers dismissed after serious misconduct will not be in the child protection register.
While there has been some progress, more needs to be done.
The fact that a teacher who resigns after sexual misconduct will not trigger the reporting obligations in the Council for Educators Act and Educators Act nor the regulations that prohibit dismissed educators from future employment at public schools, needs to be fixed.
This gap can be addressed if the department finalises disciplinary action during the teacher’s notice period. The department should also lodge a complaint with the council to pursue disciplinary steps (which is not dependent on an employment relationship).
Finally, legislative obligation should be placed on all authorities to check the suitability of teachers before they are employed at schools or registration by the council. – The Conversation
