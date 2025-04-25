OPINION | Parents must support their children to balance school and playing football

Recently, I met and had discussions with two ambitious and motivated young soccer players. They are both 13 years old and still at school.
I met them on different days in different places. The first one was at a doctor’s consulting room where I was accompanying a patient. The young player was with his mother.
The second player is my nephew. In my informal discussion with them, both did not hesitate to tell me how talented and promising football players they are.
I was fascinated by their confidence and how they were positive about what they wanted to be later in life. Both were ambitious about their prospects of becoming internationally successful soccer stars.
I have decided to pen this opinion piece because of various factors. One was that, as a young person growing up in the township, I found myself in more or less the same situation as the two boys.
The other factor is that many boys and girls are in a similar situation. I also know that in the past, some professional players had huge challenges trying to balance between playing soccer and being successful at school. Some were unable to cope and had to drop out of school long before matric to focus on playing football. Yet some tried hard to balance the two.
After I engaged with both boys, I became concerned as I realised the challenges that lay ahead for them. My engagement with their mothers made me even more worried. The mother of the young boy I met at the doctor’s consulting rooms was a bit non-committal to what the young man saw as his path towards stardom. She seemed unsure and was taking a cue from the young man.
In the end, she indicated she would have loved if his son concentrated on passing matric before venturing into football. She was concerned about many mishaps in the sport. What if he does not make it? What if he gets injured and is unable to continue playing and so on?
These are genuine concerns. In the end, both parents indicated they will support their children's ambitions and would like to see them finish their matric.
When I engaged them further on the difficulties the young boys may face in juggling the demands of the school with football, the parents seemed uncertain about how they could help them navigate this. Several other parents find themselves in similar situations and need help. And there are some former professional footballers who may have gone through similar experiences, or experts in their field, or even ordinary people who can contribute to this debate.
When a young person shows a talent and ambition at an early age, she or he needs to be supported to help them balance this with school work. As the challenges of balancing school work with the growing talent and interest grow, they will pose more challenges to parents, especially if their children become professional players before passing matric.
They cannot balance the demands of schooling with those of playing at that level. At this point, parents need to help them take a bold decision after a careful assessment. This is where risks have to be taken.
Playing football at a professional level has huge demands in terms of time and energy. These are time-consuming and mainly physical. To play at a high level requires a lot of physical and mental fitness and, to get there, one needs to spend a lot of time training.
Should we then encourage them to concentrate on one and shelve another for later, or should we encourage them to do both? There is definitely no manual for this!
- Dr Manota is an education specialist
OPINION | Parents must support their children to balance school and playing football
Image: 123RF/tongpatong321
