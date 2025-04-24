OPINION | SMEs must use AI to bolster competitiveness, reduce costs

SA stands at a pivotal moment where AI's transformative power intersects with the urgent need for economic revitalisation.
While AI holds immense promise, particularly for the SME sector, realising its potential requires a strategic and concerted effort. A key lever in this transformation lies in the effective utilisation of corporate Enterprise and Supplier Development (ESD) funds.
The opportunity is substantial. AI can empower SMEs in SA to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and bolster their competitiveness. Studies indicate that AI adoption can lead to productivity gains and cost savings across various industries.
For instance, recent research by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development highlights AI's potential to streamline operations, optimise resource allocation and improve decision-making. This is particularly crucial in SA, where SMEs are vital to economic growth and job creation.
A study by the Durban University of Technology emphasises that AI adoption by South African manufacturing SMEs is low, limiting their innovation and productivity. SMEs face challenges in adopting AI. Limited access to modern technologies, a lack of awareness about AI's potential and a shortage of relevant skills hinder widespread implementation. Many SMEs lack the resources and expertise to independently explore and integrate AI solutions.
This digital divide risks excluding a portion of the economy from the benefits of AI, further worsening existing inequalities. Research indicates that a major constraint for manufacturing SMEs in adopting AI is the lack of a framework to enhance adoption and implementation.
Corporate ESD funds, mandated to support the development of SMEs, can play a crucial role in bridging this gap. By strategically directing these funds towards initiatives that promote AI awareness, provide access to AI tools and training and facilitate the development of tailored AI solutions, we can unlock the transformative potential of AI for SMEs.
There are several key areas where ESD funds can be effectively used to achieve this. This could look into investing in accessible AI education by providing low-cost, specialised AI training programmes for SME owners and employees. These programmes should focus on practical applications, demystifying AI and equipping SMEs with the knowledge and skills to implement it effectively.
They could also be directed towards supporting collaborative innovation hubs by fostering partnerships between corporations, academic institutions and technology hubs to develop affordable and relevant AI tools and platforms for SMEs.
The government has launched several AI initiatives, but a lot more needs to be done in this space, requiring a collaborative effort across both public and private sectors. We should look at creating mentorship programmes that tie up these efforts together, where corporations with AI expertise guide and support SMEs in their AI adoption journey.
This hands-on approach can help SMEs overcome technical challenges, identify relevant use cases and develop effective AI implementation strategies.
Funding pilot projects and proof-of-concept initiatives that demonstrate the practical applications of AI in various SME sectors can help showcase the tangible benefits of AI, build confidence among SMEs and encourage wider adoption.
Investing in the development of robust digital infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas, to ensure equitable access to AI is crucial. This includes improving internet connectivity, expanding access to cloud computing resources, and promoting the adoption of digital platforms.
By supporting AI adoption in SMEs, the corporate sector can also benefit from a more robust, efficient and innovative supplier base. A thriving SME sector contributes to overall economic growth, job creation and increased competitiveness, ultimately benefiting the economy.
However, the integration of AI into the SME sector must be approached responsibly. Ethical considerations, data privacy concerns and the need for inclusivity are paramount. It is crucial to ensure the benefits of AI are shared broadly and equitably and that potential risks are mitigated.
