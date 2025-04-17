PEARL SEBOLAO | Easter weekend a time to reflect on our shared humanity

The long Easter weekend is often welcomed as a much-needed pause – a time to relax, reconnect with loved ones, and step away from the hustle of daily life. It is also a moment that invites deeper reflection, and not necessarily on religious doctrine, but on how we conduct ourselves, how we treat one another, and how we contribute to the wellbeing of our communities.
SA carries many wounds – some historical, others inflicted daily by our own hands – from gender-based violence and corruption, to crumbling infrastructure and rising crime. These are not just abstract issues, but symptoms of a deeper erosion of care, accountability, and a shared moral compass.
We often look to political, civic, and religious leaders for answers. But the truth is, change starts with how we live in relation to our fellow human beings and the environment. Are we driving with care on the road, or recklessly endangering others? Are we disposing of waste properly, or dumping it where children play? Are we standing up when we see wrongdoing, or choosing silence?
Our value system of ubuntu teaches interconnectedness, compassion and collective responsibility. Everyday actions matter. They shape the kind of society we live in. And we cannot keep pretending that these problems belong to someone else. They belong to us.
This weekend, many will gather with family. Others will find solace in spiritual spaces. It is a good time to ask ourselves: are we living lives that make a positive difference? Are we part of the solution – or quietly complicit in the problem?
We must also turn our gaze to those in positions of influence, particularly religious leaders.
Far too many have grown quiet in the face of society’s ills. Where are the sermons condemning corruption, abuse, and those who abuse their position by exploiting those they are entrusted to lead by choosing to collect 30 pieces of silver? Where is the moral guidance when so many are desperate for direction?
Religious leaders were once at the forefront of liberating this country. Much like that man being celebrated this weekend, who we are told challenged established norms and power structures of his time through his teachings, actions and association with the marginalised – they stood for truth.
Spiritual leaders are often closest to the people. They hold power – not only of faith, but of influence. And with that comes responsibility. Religious leadership cannot be reduced to empty rituals while communities crumble. Silence in the face of injustice is not neutrality – it is betrayal.
This weekend should not pass as just another long holiday. It should be a time to recommit – not to dogma, but to decency. Not just to belief, but behaviour.
We all have a role to play. In our homes. In our streets. In our public institutions. And certainly in our places of worship.
PEARL SEBOLAO | Easter weekend a time to reflect on our shared humanity
Image: ANTÓNIO MUCHAVE
