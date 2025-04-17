OPINION | The myth of township economy entrenches separate development for black business

In response, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that all spaza shops and food-handling businesses would need to register by February 28. It was a necessary move – but one riddled with logistical and political challenges.
Two years ago, the Gauteng government passed the Gauteng Township Economic Development Act with great fanfare.
It was hailed as a transformative step towards empowering historically marginalised communities with funding to boost their local businesses and transform townships to job-creating commercial activity.
But I remain deeply sceptical – not only of the act itself, but of the entire concept of the “township economy”.
This stratification economy, which separates township economy from mainstream economy, will not resolve the question of economic transformation with acknowledgment of the apartheid spatial design of the economy.
Despite redistributive policies, inequality persists in SA, fuelled by historical racial exclusion and low intergenerational social mobility.
The idea that townships can flourish through a parallel economic system ignores a painful truth: townships were never designed to be centres of economic activity. They were the spatial legacy of apartheid, deliberately disconnected from the engines of formal economic growth.
Rather than integrating these communities into the broader economy, the township economy concept entrenches their separation.
For example, spaza shops – those ubiquitous informal convenience stores scattered across SA’s townships. These shops, often hailed as the cornerstones of township entrepreneurship, have long operated without regulation. But their lack of oversight came into sharp and tragic focus last year, when food sold at some of these shops caused the deaths of at least 23 children and sickened more than 400 others across the country.
This lack of impact reveals deeper issues: the provincial government lacks the analytical tools and institutional capacity to monitor its interventions and measure their success. The very act designed to support these businesses should have required a system to register spaza shops, ensuring they were tracked, supported and regulated. After all, businesses seeking government assistance must be registered with the relevant licensing authority.
Real change will take more than paperwork and promises. It requires reimagining how we integrate townships into the formal economy – ensuring consumer protection and building an inclusive system where every entrepreneur, whether local or foreign, operates safely, legally and with dignity.
The government must address the lack of access to adequate business premises, water and sanitation and general infrastructure and also give the sector the support it needs, particularly safety, as townships are riddled with crime and violence.
The inadequate enforcement of health and safety regulations in spaza shops often results in compromised hygiene standards, putting consumers at risk and the government needs to augment these inspections to ensure there is a consistent oversight of these spaza shops.
