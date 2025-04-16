OPINION | Blockchain technology is vital in e-voting system to address concerns of cybercriminals manipulating vote counts

Several countries have already successfully implemented e-voting systems that have provided secure and trustworthy results, proving that with the right infrastructure and protocols in place, the fears surrounding cyberattacks can be mitigated. One notable example is Estonia, which introduced online voting in 2005.
Estonia’s system is regarded as one of the most secure in the world, relying on digital ID cards, encryption and blockchain technology to ensure voter security and transparency. More than 40% of voters in Estonia participate in elections online and the system has never been successfully tampered with for 20 years. Other notable countries that have adopted the system include our neighbouring country, Namibia.
Brazil, yet another example, uses electronic voting machines, which are equipped with encryption to ensure votes are recorded securely. The Brazilian model also incorporates a system for auditability, allowing for paper backups in case of discrepancies or disputes.
To address the concerns of cybercriminals potentially manipulating vote counts, SA should consider the integration of blockchain technology into its e-voting infrastructure. The reason for this is that blockchain’s decentralised and immutable ledger system would record every vote in a transparent and tamper-proof manner.
This kind of technology is not only essential for securing the voting process, but also for building the public’s trust in the system.
The private sector has an essential role to play in ensuring the success of e-voting in SA. As a nation moves towards digital transformation, organisations with expertise in cybersecurity, printing and data management must collaborate to create secure and transparent e-voting systems.
The partnership between the government and the private sector will be crucial in ensuring that the necessary technologies are available and that security measures are continuously updated.
Additionally, the private sector can assist in educating the public about the security measures in place for e-voting. With trust being a key barrier to the adoption of any new system, ensuring that South Africans understand how their votes are being protected will be crucial.
Alternatively, a hybrid system combining electronic voting with a paper trail would allow for an additional layer of security and oversight. This approach would satisfy the need for modernisation without sacrificing transparency or accountability.
As SA embraces the future of electronic voting, the importance of cybersecurity cannot be overstated. Securing the election process is not just about protecting data but ensuring that democracy remains intact and that every South African citizen’s vote is counted and protected. With the right infrastructure and partnerships in place, SA can lead the way in creating a secure, fair and transparent electoral process for the digital age.
Keith Michael is the CEO of Lebone Litho Printers.
Against the backdrop of the historic 2024 elections that ushered in the government of national unity, SA has begun considering modernising its electoral democratic processes. This has resulted in a contentious discussion on the introduction of electronic voting or e-voting.
While e-voting offers a forward-thinking solution to increasing voter accessibility and participation, security concerns surrounding digital voting systems have continued to dominate the conversation. According to the 2023 Cybersecurity Report by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, SA has seen a 56% increase in cyberattacks over the past year, with more than 80,000 cybersecurity incidents reported in the first half of 2023 alone.
In a climate of escalating cyber threats, it is understandable why South Africans are still hesitant to adopt a fully electronic voting system without robust security measures. Cybercrime has been estimated to cost SA more than R2.2bn annually, a shocking figure that underscores the vulnerabilities of both private and public sector systems. The frequency and sophistication of attacks have made it clear that the country's cyber defence systems need strengthening.
It is for this reason that the idea of moving to an e-voting system has sparked concern. How can SA ensure the integrity of its elections when the threat of cyberattacks is so high?
At the core of these concerns is the potential for malicious entities to hack into election systems, manipulate votes or steal sensitive voter data. These risks, while not impossible to mitigate, need careful consideration before the country moves forward with the electronic voting process.
If implemented correctly, however, e-voting could present SA with a secure, transparent and more efficient way to conduct elections. The key lies in building a system that combines the latest cybersecurity technology with transparency and public oversight.
