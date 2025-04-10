OPINION | Put human rights at the centre of disaster risk reduction strategies

As we work to build a better SA, we are reminded that the socioeconomic rights enshrined in our constitution must extend beyond legal frameworks. The people of SA have made it clear that they want these frameworks to results in fundamental, tangible protections.
South Africans want adequate housing that can withstand extreme weather, access to clean water during drought, and resilient infrastructure in flood-prone areas.
As a responsive and caring government, we have heard their call and are actively working to turn these aspirations into reality. As chair of the G20 DRR Working Group, we will advocate for a global approach grounded in solidarity, equality, and sustainability — principles that resonate with our human rights ethos and developmental goals.
While we note the challenges we face, we acknowledge our work and significant achievements, such as establishing the National Disaster Management Centre, which coordinates response efforts and facilitates a structured approach to relief operations during disasters.
Early warning systems have also reduced casualties by enabling timely evacuations. Further progress includes integrating Disaster Risk Reduction into school curricula, raising public awareness about preparedness, and partnering with national and international organisations to enhance technical capabilities.
In agriculture, the country has introduced climate-smart practices, such as drought-resistant crops and efficient irrigation, which have effectively stabilised food production in drought-prone areas.
As we take on the chairmanship of the G20 DRR Working Group, we call on governments, civil society, and the private sector to work collectively and collaboratively to strengthen disaster preparedness, response, and recovery efforts that leave no-one behind.
We look forward to working as part of the G20 to reinforce international solidarity and forge solutions that will leave a lasting affect on future generations.
• Hlabisa is minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs
SA is the first African country to assume the G20 presidency under the theme “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.”
In this context, SA hosted the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group meeting. This significant gathering provided an opportunity to underscore the critical importance of safeguarding human rights, while enhancing disaster resilience.
The convening of the G20 DRR Working Group provided a valuable opportunity to align global efforts with the observance of Human Rights Month in SA. The significance of this observance within the G20 framework enhances its relevance on the international stage.
In SA, we take pride in the Bill of Rights as a cornerstone of our democracy. It enshrines the rights of all people in our country and affirms the democratic values of human dignity, equality, and freedom.
Like many countries, SA is not immune to disasters. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, rising sea levels and a higher frequency of storms and floods, will affect tens of millions of people, particularly in coastal areas.
This is true for SAs eastern seaboard, which has seen heavy rains that killed people and left a trail of devastation. Disasters pose a threat to fundamental human rights, including the right to life, security, shelter, and sustainable livelihoods. In such instances, it is essential to consider the human rights of those affected, whether directly or indirectly, as part of the process of developing an effective humanitarian response.
International frameworks, such as the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (2015-2030) and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, emphasise that governments and organisations must integrate human rights principles into disaster-risk policies to ensure equity, participation, and protection for all, particularly marginalised and at-risk populations.
An important part of disaster risk reduction is to have the wellbeing of people at its heart. This acknowledges that people do not lose their basic human rights because they are displaced or stranded due to a disaster.
As with all situations of displacement, those affected by disasters have the right to request and receive protection and assistance from their governments.
As the government, we have to put extra care on protecting the vulnerable, who are primarily senior citizens, children, women and marginalised communities, especially those in the rural areas who bear the brunt of these life-threatening events, making disaster risk reduction a human rights issue.
A primary challenge in SA’s disaster risk management is the uneven capacity across provinces and municipalities. Urban centres may have the resources and infrastructure for disaster preparedness, but rural areas are more exposed, with limited funding and technical expertise to implement comprehensive strategies.
Rapid urbanisation has led to the mushrooming of informal settlements, which are highly vulnerable to disasters. This underscores the need for better integration of Disaster Risk Reduction into urban planning. DRR efforts and better planning can help protect the human rights of affected communities by preventing or mitigating the effects of disasters through proactive measures like early warning systems, resilient infrastructure, climate adaptation, and community preparedness.
Some residents living along the Vaal River have expressed disappointment at what they say is the lack of shelter preparation by government after a recent announcement that they must evacuate the area due to rising water levels from the overflowing Vaal Dam. While some residents have decided to evacuate their homes.
