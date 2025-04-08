Then there is Sipho, a young father from Alexandra who earns a living collecting scrap metal and plastic. Every day, he digs through rubbish bins and landfills, pulling his heavy trolley under the scorching sun.
OPINION | Treat them right and informal workers can boost SA’s economy
Integration will foster sustainable development and social cohesion
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The EFF stands in solidarity with the millions of informal workers in SA who form the backbone of the economy yet continue to be treated as criminals.
From street vendors and waste pickers to taxi drivers, domestic workers to spaza shop owners, these workers wake up before dawn every day to earn an honest living, only to be met with harassment, exploitation, and exclusion by a government that refuses to recognise their worth.
Take Mama Thembi, a 56-year-old single mother from Soweto, who has been selling cooked meals at a taxi rank for more than 20 years. Every day, she wakes up at 4am to prepare food for taxi drivers and commuters.
Her hands are calloused from years of chopping vegetables and stirring large pots, yet she continues because she has no other choice; her children’s school fees and groceries depend on every plate she sells. But her struggle is never-ending.
The metro police frequently confiscate her pots and tables, sometimes spilling her food onto the ground. She is treated like a criminal, not a hardworking woman trying to survive.
The government wants all spaza shops re-registered to ensure compliance with South African laws as it confronts a food poisoning crisis that has so far claimed the lives of about 23 children.
In Germany, one in every four informal workers is part of a co-operative, benefiting from financial inclusion, shared resources, and legal protections that allow them to thrive. SA must learn from these models and implement a co-operative-driven approach to economic transformation. By prioritising economic empowerment and shared prosperity, we can create an environment that fosters sustainable development and social cohesion.
The EFF has long called for a shift towards a co-operative and mixed economy where informal workers are allowed to participate meaningfully in national development.
This includes investing in vocational education and apprenticeship programmes that provide practical skills and training, ensuring that informal workers, especially the youth, are equipped to transition into sustainable employment. By aligning education with industry needs and fostering a culture of economic inclusion, SA can drastically reduce unemployment rates and build a skilled workforce.
As SA moves towards cleaner energy sources, the state must ensure that informal workers are included in training programmes and economic opportunities within this sector. A just transition cannot be one that only benefits the elite while the working class is left behind.
Informal workers have the potential to be the driving force behind SA’s transformation into a developed nation. If given the right support, they can be the architects of a thriving economy and could significantly boost SA’s GDP, enhance tax revenue, and strengthen the nation’s economic foundation, benefiting society as a whole.
In turn, informal workers could receive the benefits of formalisation such as the right to unionise; the right to worker’s benefits such as UIF and pension funds; and access to formal financial resources such as mortgages and credit, which allow for upward social and financial mobility.
• Mathulelwa is an EFF MP
