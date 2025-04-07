OPINION | A decade of building bridges: charting the future of community colleges

The migration of exam functions, the standardisation of lecturer conditions of service, and the development of new qualifications such as the national senior certificate for adults (Nasca) and general education and training certificate for adults (Getca) are tangible milestones.
We have witnessed the successful completion of GETC qualifications, empowering individuals to pursue further education. Our colleges have become hubs for non-formal skills and occupational programmes, providing pathways to employment and entrepreneurship.
We have offered second-chance education, transforming the lives of those who previously felt excluded.
The R1bn infrastructure investment, development of the Free State CLC and the expanded programme offerings funded by the National Skills Fund are not mere statistics — they are testaments to our dedication to providing these colleges with the resources they need to thrive.
As we look ahead, we are committed to addressing the remaining challenges with renewed vigour. We will reposition CET colleges as institutions of value, not as second chances, but as first-choice opportunities for working adults, unemployed youth and communities seeking empowerment.
We will diversify our programmes to align with labour market demands, embracing entrepreneurship and artisanal skills. We will bridge the digital divide by integrating digital technologies into teaching and learning. We will strengthen governance and leadership, ensuring that our colleges are guided by strategic vision and expertise.
We will also prioritise lecturer development, equipping our educators with the tools and skills they need to excel. And we will relentlessly pursue quality and efficiency, ensuring that every rand invested in the CET sector yields maximum impact.
Let us be clear: the future of CET colleges is not about policy documents or grand pronouncements. It is about the lives of the students who walk through our doors, seeking a chance to build a better future. It is about the communities we serve and the role these colleges play in driving local development and economic growth.
We are not merely observing a decade; we are embarking on a reset. We are committed to making the CET sector central to SA’s skills revolution.
We are building bridges to opportunity, and we will not rest until every individual has the chance to realise their full potential.
• Manamela is deputy minister of higher education & training
