OPINION | Policy interventions and dismantling of societal biases needed to truly advance women's equality

Across multiple countries, there have been attacks on reproductive rights, rollbacks of gender-sensitive policies, and increasing violence against women.
SA, in particular, faces an alarming femicide rate, with one woman killed every four hours, according to SAPS crime stats. Throughout Sub-Saharan Africa, GBV remains a critical issue, necessitating urgent policy interventions and stricter enforcement of protective measures. Addressing these challenges requires sustained advocacy, targeted policies and structural reforms to ensure gender equality is not only upheld but advanced.
While the challenges to gender equality remain significant, success stories from around the world provide blueprints for action. Rwanda has set a powerful example in political representation, with women holding more than 60% of parliamentary seats, demonstrating the effectiveness of gender quotas.
SA and other sub-Saharan African nations can follow suit by implementing similar quotas in corporate boardrooms and political offices to accelerate women's leadership representation. Pay equity is another area where progress is possible, as seen in Iceland, where laws mandating pay transparency have helped close the wage gap.
SA must adopt similar policies to ensure that women receive equal pay for equal work. Economic empowerment is also crucial and expanding access to financing for women entrepreneurs, alongside gender-sensitive budgeting, can foster inclusive economic growth.
Furthermore, addressing GBV requires national-level strategies and dedicated funding. Countries such as Spain and Canada have successfully implemented such approaches, strengthening legal frameworks and increasing support for survivors.
SA and its neighbours must prioritise robust judicial responses and greater investments in survivor support services to create safer environments for women and girls. By learning from these successes, countries can build stronger, more equitable societies where women and girls have the rights, opportunities and protections they deserve.
To truly advance equality, we must listen to and elevate the voices of women at the forefront of change. As feminist economist Dr Naila Kabeer asserts, “economic empowerment must be accompanied by structural transformation”. Activist Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has long advocated for policies that centre women’s lived experiences. Every day, women, from entrepreneurs in Soweto to community leaders in Khayelitsha, and activists in Kenya and Nigeria, continue to challenge inequities and demand justice.
As we marked International Women’s Day last month, we should renew our commitment to the Beijing Platform for Action. The past 30 years have shown that change is possible, but progress is not inevitable. It requires policy action, accountability and the dismantling of deeply rooted societal biases.
- Dr Makola is a senior lecturer in the college of economic and management sciences at Unisa.
OPINION | Policy interventions and dismantling of societal biases needed to truly advance women's equality
Since 1995, significant progress has been made in advancing gender equality, yet further work remains to achieve full parity
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Surge in sexual abuse of pupils by teachers
