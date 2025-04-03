OPINION | New trend of Old School sports jerseys could be ambush marketing

The rise of brands like Old School poses a fascinating challenge in the sponsorship space, especially when it borders on what many would classify as ambush marketing.
Big-name sponsors like Nike, and previously ASICS, invest millions to secure exclusive rights to be the official apparel supplier for national teams such as the Springboks. These partnerships are not just about putting logos on jerseys – they’re about premium brand alignment, merchandising rights, and a measurable return on investment.
Yet, we’re seeing consumers increasingly turning to alternative options like Old School for more affordable, stylish, and culturally relevant apparel, often using Springbok colours and national pride as the hook without officially being part of the sponsorship ecosystem.
This trend isn’t just a fashion statement; it’s a direct challenge to the value proposition that official sponsors rely on. If fans are spending their money on unofficial replicas or heritage-style jerseys rather than the official kit, it dilutes the exclusivity and commercial advantage that comes with being an official sponsor.
At Springbok games, the shift is clear. I’ve noticed this shift first hand at Springbok games, with so many fans wearing Old School gear instead of the official Nike jersey. The appeal is clear: no sponsor logos mean the jersey stays relevant for longer, while official kits need upgrading almost yearly.
It’s a real challenge for sponsors, who invest millions for exclusivity, only to see fans opt for more timeless, culturally relevant alternatives. Consumer sentiment is reshaping sports sponsorship, and it raises big questions about how brands protect their value in a changing landscape.
The same applies to football. Old School’s clever alignment with Orlando Pirates, despite the club having an official apparel deal with adidas, adds another layer of complexity. It raises important questions about how brands protect their commercial territory, and how federations and clubs enforce exclusivity in an age where consumer sentiment often trumps licensing.
– Delaney is managing director of Mscsports
OPINION | New trend of Old School sports jerseys could be ambush marketing
Appeal is clear: no sponsor logos mean jersey stays relevant while official kits need yearly upgrading
