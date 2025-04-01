OPINION | SA universities need to embed human rights principles in their teaching methodologies and policies

As universities, our mandate extends beyond just equipping graduates with academic qualifications and skills. We're not merely churning out competent professionals for the job market; we are also shaping responsible citizens with a social conscience, who should be active agents in generating positive change.
Image: Jacques Stander/Gallo Images
It seems sadly ironic that SA celebrated Human Rights Month at a time when global news headlines are constantly dominated by events characterised by a flagrant disregard for human rights. From continuing wars and armed conflicts, refugee crises, political oppression and suppression of free speech, to news of mass surveillance, economic exploitation and environmental violations leading to forced displacement of communities.
Human rights considerations are easily trumped by narrow self-interest and economic considerations. World leaders and society in general seem to need an urgent re-education on the value of human rights. As repositories of knowledge and agents for social change, universities have an essential role to play in this.
SA’s traumatic history of human rights neglect and abuse is a painful reminder of what can go wrong in the absence of a general respect for and protection of the fundamental rights of every citizen. But that we now have a Bill of Rights enshrined in one of the most progressive constitutions in the world is not enough to ensure a society based on fairness and equality.
There must be a prevailing culture of human rights respect, observance and protection that guides our attitudes and actions. What we have, instead, is a political and social landscape abounding with alarming instances of elected leaders embroiled in scandal and corruption, revealing selfish motives and a disregard for the common good.
As universities, our mandate extends beyond just equipping graduates with academic qualifications and skills. We're not merely churning out competent professionals for the job market; we are also shaping responsible citizens with a social conscience, who should be active agents in generating positive change.
Our graduates’ vision must extend beyond a narrow view or self-interest to a wider societal-focused view, which will ultimately see them become ethical-responsible leaders and advocates for fairness, respect and long-term sustainability, in whatever career they pursue.
It is essential that universities prioritise the holistic and not just academic development of our students. This includes embedding human rights principles in our teaching methodologies, our programme content and our institutional policies.
Students need to learn about all the ethical considerations that inevitably form part of their specific discipline. But they also need to experience the observance of human rights in the way a university is managed, the way it approaches teaching and learning and the way it conducts ethical research.
In addition, we as university leaders need to have a keen insight into who makes up our student population and be cognisant of the challenges they face. In SA, we have to deal with the reality that many of our students come from fragmented households, often with limited exposure to good role models l – and particularly good male role models.
A lack of exposure to moral and family values in their formative years can have far-reaching consequences on how they view the world and other people. Among the disturbing potential outflows of this is gender-based violence – a phenomenon that still has an unacceptably high prevalence on our campuses.
But we also need to focus on the root of the problem, which is often found in archaic and skewed perceptions of gender roles and male superiority. As thought leaders and social guardians, universities need to challenge these outdated ideas by stimulating innovative thinking and offering opportunities for dialogue and discussion.
To achieve real progress, we need to stimulate critical thinking skills in our students, which includes the ethical application of their knowledge. Therefore, universities should be spaces for vibrant discourse, allowing the challenging of archaic ideas that stand in the way of progress. But important to do so in an atmosphere of tolerance and respect – focusing on the principle and not the person.
Universities should focus on instilling a sense of respect in our campus communities for the values that underscore our institutional operations and decision-making processes.
An essential component of establishing a human rights culture on our university campuses is to embrace the principles of universal access and universal design to make facilities and programme content accessible to students with differently abled and learning challenges. This encompasses the creation of accessible spaces and the improvement of support services.
Universities do not produce knowledge as an end in itself. Our envisaged outcome of our research and teaching and learning is to benefit society, bringing about positive change with a focus on sustainability.
As student-centred institutions, we are continuously promoting learning experiences, academic support strategies and other forms of assistance that respond to the various needs, aspirations, and social backgrounds of our diverse student communities.
It also means equipping students with the requisite human rights knowledge and skills to become agents of change. It helps us to create leaders with moral compasses firmly in place – who not only serve themselves and the economy, but humanity itself.
Prof Klopper is vice-chancellor and principal at University of the Free State
