OPINION | SA’s G20 presidency can be a game-changer for SMEs and economy
Transformative opportunity to reshape our nation’s economic landscape
Image: Sharon Seretlo
When SA assumed the G20 presidency in December 2024, it was an unprecedented moment as the first African nation to lead this influential forum since the inclusion of the AU in the economic forum in 2023.
Under the unifying theme of “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability,” SA’s presidency seeks to foster global co-operation and build partnerships that resonate at every level, from international policymakers to grassroots entrepreneurs.
Recent high-profile events, including the launch by the department of international relations and co-operation and the Business 20 group (B20), have underscored our nation’s commitment. In many ways, this historic year mirrors the transformative potential of mega-events like the 2010 Fifa World Cup, promising significant economic spin-offs for our nation.
India’s G20 presidency in 2023 was a clarion call for digitisation in support of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). By promoting paperless trading and streamlined digital processes, India significantly reduced bureaucratic hurdles, paving the way for small businesses to access international markets with greater ease.
Saudi Arabia’s 2020 presidency championed innovative financing solutions tailored to the needs of small businesses, such as SME-friendly lending practices and credit guarantee schemes. Indonesia in 2022 demonstrated the economic benefits of global collaboration, creating opportunities for local businesses to showcase their products and services worldwide, an approach that boosted the national economy and empowered small business owners.
For SA’s G20 presidency to have a lasting impact, entrepreneurs and small business owners must have a seat at the table and an active role on the sidelines. These are the ways this can be done:
SMEs should be encouraged to participate in innovation hubs and incubators where they can foster new ideas and be exposed to global best practices. This should be coupled with establishing channels like surveys and open comment sessions to ensure that the real-world challenges of running a small business are brought to the attention of policymakers.
The strategic approaches will help directly tackle some of SA’s most pressing economic challenges, which include boosting entrepreneurial activity by reducing administrative hurdles and lowering barriers to digital trade. Enhanced access to finance through innovative SME-friendly lending models further reduces the risks associated with entrepreneurship.
Young people are the backbone of our future economy, and investing in digital literacy and skills development equips the youth to thrive in an increasingly digital market.
Public-private partnerships will foster an ecosystem where mentorship, funding, and market access converge to support small businesses, mitigating many of the challenges that now discourage potential entrepreneurs.
SA has an opportunity to ensure that its G20 presidency uplifts the entrepreneurial ecosystem by:
SA’s G20 presidency is a transformative opportunity to reshape our nation’s economic landscape, one that must be harnessed with urgency and inclusivity.
To ensure that every entrepreneur and small business owner benefits, the government must establish an enabling environment with supportive policies, robust digital infrastructure, and platforms that amplify the SME voice.
The corporate sector should actively integrate SMEs into supply chains and invest in mentorship, partnerships, and innovative funding solutions. Entrepreneurs themselves should engage actively with local networks, leverage digital platforms, and contribute to public discourse to ensure their challenges and innovations are part of the national agenda.
Through collective effort and strategic innovation, SA can elevate its standing on the global stage and also create an ecosystem where entrepreneurial activity thrives, youth unemployment is reduced, and a harsh business environment is transformed into one of opportunity and sustainable growth.
The time to act is now.
• Dr Zwane is a Nelson Mandela scholar and managing executive: group corporate citizenship at Absa. He writes in his personal capacity.
SowetanLIVE
