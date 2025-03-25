OPINION | Affordable digital connectivity for all a fundamental human right

Smartphones today are not luxuries; they are essential tools for economic participation and education. My advocacy will continue until every household can afford these digital necessities, ensuring no South African is excluded from digital opportunities because of cost.
Achieving this vision requires not just policy innovation, but collective determination from government, the private sector, and civil society.
On Human Rights Day, South Africans pause to reflect on our historic struggles and our progress towards equality, justice, and dignity – and as our nation grows and matures, our understanding of what human rights entail must also evolve.
In today’s world, I believe meaningful digital connectivity – reliable internet access combined with affordable smart devices – should be recognised as a fundamental human right. Without it, millions of South Africans remain disconnected from the opportunities and freedoms others take for granted.
Why has digital connectivity become essential rather than merely beneficial? The answer is straightforward: without internet access, participation in a modern and digital life becomes severely limited. Easy access to education, healthcare, employment, financial inclusion, and government services depend on connectivity.
Access to the internet unlocks previously unimaginable possibilities – students in rural Limpopo accessing world-class education resources, entrepreneurs in KwaZulu-Natal marketing products nationwide, and families in the Northern Cape consulting doctors remotely via telemedicine. These are the possibilities that the internet provides and this is why access and connectivity should be considered essential, not optional.
Yet connectivity alone cannot bridge our digital divide. Despite SA’s significant digital infrastructure, millions remain offline because they cannot afford basic smartphones. Today, affordability is the greatest barrier to digital inclusion. Without affordable smart devices – smartphones, tablets, laptops – connectivity is meaningless. These devices are important tools that help people actively take part in our economy and society.
This is why it is my mission to break down these barriers so that all South Africans, young and old, can get connected and take full advantage of the possibilities that come with it. To do this, I continue to speak with my ministerial colleagues to lobby for the removal of luxury taxes on smartphones to make them more affordable.
Smartphones today are not luxuries; they are essential tools for economic participation and education. My advocacy will continue until every household can afford these digital necessities, ensuring no South African is excluded from digital opportunities because of cost.
The consequences of not achieving meaningful connectivity and affordable devices are profound and stark. Without decisive action, SA faces the creation of a permanent digital underclass, excluded from opportunities in education, employment, and economic growth.
The economic impact of digital exclusion is staggering: global research indicates every 10% increase in broadband penetration boosts GDP growth by roughly 1.3%. With over 16-million South Africans still offline, we are forfeiting vast economic potential, deepening inequality, and limiting our national competitiveness.
International experience shows us why meaningful connectivity together with affordable smart devices matters. Kenya’s mobile-money revolution has empowered thousands of households economically. India’s affordable devices and digital identification system have enabled unprecedented financial and social inclusion. China’s rural e-commerce platforms demonstrate clearly that affordable connectivity and accessible smart devices can reduce inequality, spur economic growth, and uplift entire communities.
SA must urgently learn from these global lessons – or risk falling behind.
As minister of communications and digital technologies, I am committed to making meaningful connectivity and affordable smart devices accessible to more and more South Africans. By 2029, our ambitious vision is that most citizens will actively use digital connectivity for government services, entrepreneurship, education, and financial empowerment. Achieving this vision requires not just policy innovation, but collective determination from government, the private sector, and civil society.
This Human Rights Month, let us commit ourselves to bridging SA’s digital divide. Affordable smart devices and meaningful connectivity represent not just economic or technological advancement, but fundamental human rights. Our actions today will shape our nation’s digital destiny – either inclusive and empowering or unequal and divided. Together, let us ensure no South African is left behind in our digital future.
Malatsi is minister of communications and digital technologies
