OPINION | Saving water, responsible use should be a collective effort

A colleague and I attended a work event over the past weekend. Around lunchtime, as we queued towards the serving station, we noticed that by the time our turn came to dish up, there might not be enough food left for us. Jokingly, we spoke about how the people before us were so inconsiderate, piling their plates high without a thought for those who would come after them.
When our turn finally arrived, we saw some food left, but not enough to feed the remaining people in the queue. We took only what we needed, ensuring there was something left for others.
This experience is a fitting analogy for how we treat water. In a country like SA, where water scarcity is an undeniable reality, our approach to water usage mirrors the actions of those at the buffet, taking without consideration of those who come after them.
March is not only National Water Month but also Human Rights Month, a dual significance that reminds us that water is not just a scarce resource; it is a fundamental human right. Yet, despite this, many of us waste it with little thought for those who go without.
SA faces an escalating water crisis driven by climate change, rapid urbanisation and growing demand. While the government has made notable progress with more than 80% of households now having access to piped water. This achievement is at risk due to ageing infrastructure, mismanagement and excessive consumption.
The ministry of water and sanitation’s interventions in various parts of the country, such as infrastructure upgrades, leak repairs and community engagement programmes, highlight the seventh administration’s commitment to tackling water issues. These efforts align with this year's theme: “Climate Resilient Water Infrastructure for Sustainable Development and Environment.”
Similarly, initiatives like the Water Partnerships Office and amendments to the National Water Act aim to enhance accountability and professional water management. But government action alone is not enough.
The policy and infrastructure alone will not save us if we do not change our behaviour. SA’s per capita water consumption is 237 litres per day, far above the global average of 173 litres. This overuse, combined with our status as one of the world’s 30 driest nations, means we cannot afford to be careless.
Communities must embrace a culture of conservation. Simple actions such as fixing leaks, reducing unnecessary water use and installing rainwater harvesting systems can make a big difference. At the same time, acts of vandalism and illegal water connections undermine efforts to ensure equitable access. Civil society must take ownership by reporting water wastage, criminal activities and holding authorities accountable.
Non-governmental organisations and activist groups also have a role to play in advocating for transparent water policies and public awareness campaigns. Mass media campaigns can drive water conservation efforts, helping shift societal attitudes towards responsible usage.
Water is life and sanitation is dignity. Lack of access to clean water disproportionately affects marginalised communities, worsening inequality and stalling socioeconomic progress. To uphold human rights, we must ensure equitable, sustainable and resilient water access.
While the government needs to continue investing in infrastructure and enforcing accountability, civil society must commit to conservation. True change requires collective action from all of us.
By being mindful of our usage and making small changes, we can ensure that future generations inherit a country where water is accessible to all. Let us not be like those at the buffet, mindlessly taking more than we need while others are left with nothing. Instead, let us be conscious stewards of this precious resource and leave enough for those who come after us.
- Maseko is a communicator at the department of water & sanitation
