OPINION | Balancing privacy and right of access to information

As we celebrate human rights month in SA, we should pause and reflect on the two rights that sound like a contradiction in terms. Access to information and protection of privacy are internationally and constitutionally recognised rights. Neither should be accorded greater importance than the other.
These two rights are implemented in most modern democratic national constitutions. For example, in SA the rights to both are provided for in the constitution, which was signed by Nelson Mandela, the first president of a democratic SA, on 10 December 1996. This provision is stated in chapter two of the constitution, which contains the Bill of Rights, and the laws that give effect to these rights are the Promotion of Access to Information Act and the Protection of Personal Information Act.
Because of their apparent conflicting nature, the right to privacy and the right to access to information are often regarded like the head and tail of a coin, and resolving the conflict between them can seem like a daunting task.
A conflict may arise from a lack of understanding of what needs to be protected. For example, some records held by public entities contain information that identifies officials who were involved in different matters at some point, such as the names of those who wrote reports, attended meetings and endorsed decisions.
The problem relating to the disclosure of personal information is compounded by the lack of a global consensus about the strict definition of what constitutes personal information.
Some commentators argue that if an act is done in an official capacity, it is not considered personal, as long as information regarding the life of the official is not divulged. In the case of elected officials, personal information might be divulged, with the argument that the public interest overrides all grounds for refusal of access to information.
Many governments do not consider information relating to work done in an official capacity as personal information. Though the information may be regarded as personal if it is about an identifiable person, generally the information is not related to the official’s personal or family life and is less likely to be sensitive.
In this regard, privacy should not be used as an obstacle for access to information where there is a public right and interest. A person’s right to claim privacy cannot be used as a defence to cover up or condone illicit acts. Both the right to privacy and the right to access to information are important and relevant in a democratic society to contribute towards accountability, transparency and good governance.
Though the two rights may seem to be , in conflict, there are elements of compatibility between them in that both laws make provision for the access of personal information held by public or private entities. To be properly implemented, organisations need to identify the relevant laws, identify the records to which laws apply, and ensure that the records are created and handled in accordance with applicable laws.
Privacy legislation can be used to request access for personal information, while requests for information that contains personal data about other parties can be handled through access to information legislation.
The right to privacy and the right to access to information have not yet taken proper root in SA because of factors such as a lack of awareness by citizens and poor management of information by the public sector. The two rights will be considered fully-fledged in SA when citizens can more easily access information without having to lodge requests through the relevant legislation.
Prof Ngoepe is executive director for library and information services at Unisa
