OPINION | Ditsobotla shows how section 139 interventions have failed to rescue struggling municipalities

The Ditsobotla local municipality in the North West descended into chaos. Two mayors, two speakers, and two municipal managers simultaneously claimed authority, each backed by rival factions. The result was a week of violent clashes, gunfire and injuries to municipal employees.
This was not an isolated incident but the latest chapter in a long history of governance failure, political infighting and service delivery collapse.
Despite being placed under administration and having its council dissolved under section 139 of the constitution, Ditsobotla remains a glaring example of how this legislative mechanism has failed to rescue struggling municipalities.
The intervention, intended to stabilise the municipality, has instead supercharged its dysfunction. Rival council meetings were held in Mahikeng and Ditsobotla, while fake resignation letters and a disputed labour court ruling over the municipal manager’s dismissal added to the confusion.
For workers and residents, the intervention has brought no relief – only more despair. The question is clear: if section 139 cannot save Ditsobotla, what can?
The intervention in Ditsobotla followed a familiar pattern. In 2022, the municipality was placed under administration and its council was dissolved, leading to fresh elections. Yet, three years later, the same problems persist: governance paralysis, financial mismanagement and service delivery failures. This raises a critical question: Why does section 139 fail to address the root causes of municipal collapse?
The answer lies in its reactive nature. Section 139 is invoked only after a municipality has already spiralled into crisis. By then, the damage is often irreversible. As highlighted in research on the Emfuleni local municipality, provincial governments are mandated to support municipalities through section 154, which emphasises oversight and capacity building. However, when this oversight fails – as it did in Ditsobotla – the result is a last-ditch intervention that comes too late.
OPINION | Ditsobotla shows how section 139 interventions have failed to rescue struggling municipalities
Image: Freddy Mavunda
In Ditsobotla, the intervention did not address the systemic issues of corruption, political infighting and administrative incompetence. Instead, it created a vacuum of power, which rival factions rushed to fill. The events of this month, where two parallel councils operated simultaneously, leading to violence and legal disputes, are a testament to the failure of section 139 to restore order.
Ditsobotla’s collapse is not unique. Across SA, municipalities are failing and section 139 interventions are proving ineffective. The Emfuleni case study reveals a similar story: Despite years of administration, the municipality remains plagued by financial mismanagement, poor service delivery and political instability. The parallels between Emfuleni and Ditsobotla are striking.
In both cases, the intervention failed to address the underlying issues. In Emfuleni, the Gauteng provincial government’s delayed intervention allowed governance and financial problems to worsen. Similarly, in Ditsobotla, the North West government’s failure to provide timely oversight contributed to the municipality’s decline. The result is a cycle of dysfunction: municipalities collapse, interventions are imposed and the same problems resurface.
While politicians and administrators clash, it is the workers and residents who suffer the most. In Ditsobotla, municipal workers who are the backbone of service delivery have faced salary delays, unpaid benefits and job insecurity. The intervention promised stability, but instead, workers remain uncertain about their future. This is not just a failure of governance; it is a betrayal of those who keep municipalities running.
Residents, too, have been left behind. Despite the intervention, basic services remain erratic. Irregular water supply, deteriorating roads and unreliable electricity are the daily reality for many.
The promise of improved service delivery has proven empty. As the Emfuleni case study shows, interventions that fail to address financial mismanagement and political instability cannot deliver change for residents.
A troubling aspect of section 139 interventions is their potential misuse for political purposes. In Ditsobotla, the intervention has become a battleground for factional politics. The ANC, once dominant in the municipality, has seen its support erode, while the EFF has sought to capitalise on the chaos. The result is a power struggle that prioritises political gain over governance.
This is not unique to Ditsobotla. The Emfuleni case study highlights how section 139 interventions can be used to remove political opponents rather than address systemic issues. In Emfuleni, the intervention was marked by political infighting and a lack of accountability. The same pattern is evident in Ditsobotla, where the intervention has deepened political divisions rather than fostering stability.
The failure of section 139 in Ditsobotla and municipalities such as Emfuleni demonstrates the need for a fundamental rethinking of how struggling municipalities are assisted.
The events in Ditsobotla are a stark reminder of the failure of section 139 interventions. Rather than restoring order, the intervention has deepened instability, failed to improve service delivery and left workers and residents worse off. The lessons from Emfuleni and other municipalities under administration are clear: without systemic reform, these interventions are merely Band-Aid solutions.
