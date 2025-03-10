OPINION | We need to promote true equality, inclusion for black women, girls

As an entrepreneur and a woman with a disability, I’m deeply committed to advocating for transformation and equality for South African women and girls.
As we celebrated another International Women’s Day on Saturday, I found myself grappling with a crucial question: How do we ensure that this day goes beyond speeches, dialogues and slogans to create real, lasting change for women across SA, especially black women?
This year marks 30 years since the 1995 Beijing Conference, a landmark event in the global fight for gender equality. The conference set ambitious goals and a visionary agenda aimed at eradicating patriarchy and empowering women and girls worldwide. Yet, as I reflect on this milestone, I can’t help but wonder – are we progressing or are we regressing?
Patriarchy still permeates every level of society. While progress has been – particularly in policy and legislation aimed at promoting gender equality – the reality is stark: we are far from achieving true equality and inclusion, especially for black women.
As a businesswoman, I’ve seen first-hand how SA’s progressive policies have helped women like me engage more fully in the economy. Women now hold 36% of board positions on the JSE, though only 8% of CEOs are female, and more needs to be done. However, other positive indicators of women’s upward mobility include women making up more than 80% of homeowners and more than 65% of university graduates – surpassing men in education. In schools, girls now outnumber boys in both primary and high school.
Women also represent nearly 60% of social grant recipients, underscoring their crucial role in the economy. Additionally, more women are earning a minimum wage, likely because many lower-tier jobs are occupied by women.
The positive takeaway is that women are present in the workforce. These statistics show that government policies are advancing women’s financial and economic growth. However, despite these gains, more targeted actions are needed to help women fully capitalise on the protections and opportunities available to them.
SA remains an unequal society, where women, – especially black women and girls – bear the heaviest burdens. Many face unemployment, sexual harassment in the workplace, gender-based violence, teenage pregnancy, lack of access to menstrual hygiene products and limited educational opportunities. These challenges are even more pronounced in rural areas, where access to resources is scarce.
More urgently, we must address the rampant sexual harassment and violent sexual crimes targeting young girls and women in homes, schools, workplaces and communities. Effective sensitisation programmes for boys and men are crucial to curb this pandemic and ensure the protection of women. Additionally, we must prioritise the protection and upliftment of elderly women in rural communities, who are particularly vulnerable.
I’ve noticed a growing resentment from some demographics when the topic of women’s empowerment or transformation arises. This often stems from the misconception that empowering women comes at the expense of men. Achieving equality for women and girls does not mean diminishing the rights or opportunities of men, boys or any other group.
When we advocate for equal pay for women, we are not taking from men; we are simply calling for fair compensation for all. Similarly, advocating for better educational opportunities for girls is not about excluding boys – it’s about ensuring everyone has equal access to quality education.
It’s time for action that leads to tangible change, especially for black women. This isn’t just a women’s issue – it’s a societal one. We must all rally together to promote tolerance, inclusion and continued empowerment for women and girls.
We also need to be vigilant against anti-transformation rhetoric, which is gaining ground globally and even surfacing in SA. This resurgence of an erosion-of-rights agenda, primarily targeting diversity and inclusion, poses one of the biggest threats to progress. These voices seek to undo the gains we’ve made, particularly in advancing equality for women and marginalised groups.
.
- Lwana is an inclusion and equality advocate
OPINION | We need to promote true equality, inclusion for black women, girls
It is 30 years since the 1995 Beijing Conference... yet, I can’t help but wonder – are we progressing or are we regressing?
Image: 123RF/AMMENTORP
As an entrepreneur and a woman with a disability, I’m deeply committed to advocating for transformation and equality for South African women and girls.
As we celebrated another International Women’s Day on Saturday, I found myself grappling with a crucial question: How do we ensure that this day goes beyond speeches, dialogues and slogans to create real, lasting change for women across SA, especially black women?
This year marks 30 years since the 1995 Beijing Conference, a landmark event in the global fight for gender equality. The conference set ambitious goals and a visionary agenda aimed at eradicating patriarchy and empowering women and girls worldwide. Yet, as I reflect on this milestone, I can’t help but wonder – are we progressing or are we regressing?
Patriarchy still permeates every level of society. While progress has been – particularly in policy and legislation aimed at promoting gender equality – the reality is stark: we are far from achieving true equality and inclusion, especially for black women.
As a businesswoman, I’ve seen first-hand how SA’s progressive policies have helped women like me engage more fully in the economy. Women now hold 36% of board positions on the JSE, though only 8% of CEOs are female, and more needs to be done. However, other positive indicators of women’s upward mobility include women making up more than 80% of homeowners and more than 65% of university graduates – surpassing men in education. In schools, girls now outnumber boys in both primary and high school.
Women also represent nearly 60% of social grant recipients, underscoring their crucial role in the economy. Additionally, more women are earning a minimum wage, likely because many lower-tier jobs are occupied by women.
The positive takeaway is that women are present in the workforce. These statistics show that government policies are advancing women’s financial and economic growth. However, despite these gains, more targeted actions are needed to help women fully capitalise on the protections and opportunities available to them.
SA remains an unequal society, where women, – especially black women and girls – bear the heaviest burdens. Many face unemployment, sexual harassment in the workplace, gender-based violence, teenage pregnancy, lack of access to menstrual hygiene products and limited educational opportunities. These challenges are even more pronounced in rural areas, where access to resources is scarce.
More urgently, we must address the rampant sexual harassment and violent sexual crimes targeting young girls and women in homes, schools, workplaces and communities. Effective sensitisation programmes for boys and men are crucial to curb this pandemic and ensure the protection of women. Additionally, we must prioritise the protection and upliftment of elderly women in rural communities, who are particularly vulnerable.
I’ve noticed a growing resentment from some demographics when the topic of women’s empowerment or transformation arises. This often stems from the misconception that empowering women comes at the expense of men. Achieving equality for women and girls does not mean diminishing the rights or opportunities of men, boys or any other group.
When we advocate for equal pay for women, we are not taking from men; we are simply calling for fair compensation for all. Similarly, advocating for better educational opportunities for girls is not about excluding boys – it’s about ensuring everyone has equal access to quality education.
It’s time for action that leads to tangible change, especially for black women. This isn’t just a women’s issue – it’s a societal one. We must all rally together to promote tolerance, inclusion and continued empowerment for women and girls.
We also need to be vigilant against anti-transformation rhetoric, which is gaining ground globally and even surfacing in SA. This resurgence of an erosion-of-rights agenda, primarily targeting diversity and inclusion, poses one of the biggest threats to progress. These voices seek to undo the gains we’ve made, particularly in advancing equality for women and marginalised groups.
.
BUSI KHESWA | Economic empowerment key to women’s emancipation
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Significance of Women’s Day must not be watered down
READER LETTER | Water is key to women's empowerment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos