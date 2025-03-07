OPINION | SA sabotaging its potential by mismanaging SOE's

The stark reality facing SA isn't just about numbers – it's about a nation handicapping itself through institutional failure. As someone who has spent years analysing economic policy, I watch with growing concern as Africa's most industrialised economy continues to shoot itself in the foot.
Let's be brutally honest: when JPMorgan's strategist David Aserkoff told our delegation, led by deputy president Paul Mashatile, that SA needs to achieve at least 2% growth to attract investment, he was being diplomatic. The truth is far more uncomfortable. We're not just failing to grow – we're sabotaging our potential through spectacular mismanagement of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
Consider this absurdity: our major ports, Durban and Cape Town, rank among the world's worst – 341 and 344 out of 348 ports globally, according to the World Bank. This isn't just a statistic; it's a national embarrassment. When your ports perform worse than those of many war-torn nations, you know something has gone catastrophically wrong with infrastructure management.
Then there's Eskom, our perpetually struggling power utility. Yes, load shedding has improved since March 2024, but let's not pat ourselves on the back just yet. We're celebrating the bare minimum of what should be standard service delivery.
For the past decade, the National Treasury has been on a borrowing spree to recapitalise and revive our SOEs, yet they continue to fail. Between 2013 and 2023, the government granted R326bn in recapitalisations, with Eskom being the biggest beneficiary. These funds were intended for turnaround plans, debt repayment (via government guarantees), liquidity improvements and capital expenditure.
Since 2007, SAA has received R22.8bn in direct recapitalisation until it was placed into business rescue in December 2019. An additional R16.4bn was allocated over the 2020 medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) period for repaying government-guaranteed debt, followed by R10.5bn in 2020/21 to implement the business rescue plan.
Furthermore, in the February 2023 budget speech, the minister of finance announced another R1bn allocation to settle outstanding business rescue obligations. Once the 2023 Appropriation Bill becomes law, SAA received a cumulative R50.7bn in direct government funding from 2007 to 2022, with R48.4bn allocated in the past decade alone.
OPINION | SA sabotaging its potential by mismanaging SOE's
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
Instead of increasing VAT by 2%, the National Treasury should reconsider the huge bailouts to failing SOEs.
The numbers paint a picture of mediocrity: growth below 1%, debt-to-GDP at 75%, and an unemployment rate of 32.1% – representing 12.1-million people without work. Behind these cold statistics lie real human stories of dignity denied and potential wasted.
But here's where hope, however faint, still flickers. The solutions are neither mysterious nor impossible. They're staring us right in the face. Fixing our freight rail inefficiencies alone could boost the economy by 3%. Think about that: we're leaving economic growth on the table because we can't get our trains to run properly.
The international context adds another layer of complexity. The US is threatening our Agoa benefits, which could slash our exports significantly. Food and beverages could drop by 16%, and transport equipment by 13%. But rather than viewing this as a disaster, we should see it as an opportunity to diversify our trade relationships and strengthen regional partnerships.
What's particularly frustrating is that we know what needs to be done. The National Treasury must stop dancing around the issue and implement real structural reforms. We need to stop treating public-private partnerships as a last resort and embrace them as a crucial tool for development. Most importantly, we must stop pretending that we can solve 21st-century problems with 20th-century thinking.
The path forward isn't easy, but it's clear. We need decisive leadership willing to make unpopular decisions. We need to stop treating our SOEs as employment agencies and start running them like the crucial infrastructure providers they are. And we need to have honest conversations about the role of government in the economy.
Yes, SA's economy might never grow beyond 2% under current conditions. But that's not because we lack potential – it's because we lack the courage to make necessary changes. The ceiling isn't made of glass; it's one of our own making, built brick by brick through years of poor decisions and worse implementation.
The good news? What we've built, we can unbuild. But it requires acknowledging our self-inflicted wounds and having the courage to make real changes. The question isn't whether SA can grow beyond 4% – it's whether we're brave enough to make the changes that would allow it to happen.
