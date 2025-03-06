This year, Gauteng’s department of social development, under the leadership of MEC Faith Mazibuko, honoured grade 12 learners who have emerged from the foster care system and state-run and government-funded CYCC, having successfully navigated years of hardship and uncertainty.
- Kheswa is a communicator in the department of social development in Gauteng
OPINION | With right support, foster care children can break barriers, succeed
Image: 123RF
Every child deserves a safe and nurturing environment where they can grow, learn and thrive.
For many vulnerable children in Gauteng, this protection comes through the foster care programme and Child and Youth Care Centres (CYCC), which are vital components of the government’s child protection system. These programmes, mandated by the Children’s Act No 38 of 2005, serve as lifelines for children who require care and protection outside their parental homes.
The primary responsibility of the state is to safeguard children by ensuring that an effective child protection system is in place. However, this responsibility extends beyond government structures: protecting children must be everybody’s business.
The foster care programme plays a crucial role in providing alternative care while striving for family reunification where possible. It ensures that children grow up in a stable, nurturing environment that fosters a sense of belonging, cultural respect and personal development.
Though foster care is generally a short-term intervention, its impact lasts a lifetime. It provides children with stability, a supportive family-centred approach and the opportunity to grow into responsible adults who can contribute economically, socially and politically.
Child and Youth Care Centres, on the other hand, cater to children who require more structured care, offering them shelter, education and life skills development to prepare them for independent living.
This year, Gauteng’s department of social development, under the leadership of MEC Faith Mazibuko, honoured grade 12 learners who have emerged from the foster care system and state-run and government-funded CYCC, having successfully navigated years of hardship and uncertainty.
Their resilience is commendable given the unique challenges they faced, the Covid-19 pandemic hit when they were in grade 8, forcing them into virtual and online learning despite lack of resources. Yet, despite these barriers, they persevered and are now part of the class of 2024, proving that adversity can be overcome with determination and support.
To recognise their achievements, these learners were presented with a 6-in-1 educational gift, including a smartwatch, power bank, two chargers, ear pods and a plug. This is more than just a gift; it is a tool for success.
As higher education institutions adopt online learning, access to digital resources has become essential. This initiative ensures that these learners can continue their studies seamlessly, empowering them to take full advantage of the opportunities ahead.
The provincial ceremony brought together about 200 learners from the five regions of Gauteng, as well as children from Child Protection Organisations and CYCC. This event is not just a celebration of academic achievement but also a recognition of the strength, resilience and potential of every child who has overcome adversity.
By investing in the future of these young individuals, the Gauteng department of social development is strengthening its commitment to ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to succeed. These learners are proof that with the right support system, they can break barriers, build successful futures and inspire generations to come.
As our late statesman Nelson Mandela said, education is the most powerful weapon which can change the world. Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do.
Mandela further said that any society which does not care for its children is no nation at all. This is the evidence that our best investment as a country lies with children, therefore it is imperative to direct resources to their development to create a better country
