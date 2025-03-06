OPINION | Why Proper water management should be at the top of government and private sector's agenda

The Gauteng Transport Infrastructure Act of 2001 provides that no person may make a structural alteration below the surface of a provincial road without the permission of the provincial MEC.
With illegal boreholes reportedly increasing amid Gauteng's water crisis, compliance with local by-laws before drilling is crucial, as these restrictions are designed to prevent interference with existing infrastructure.
Water is becoming a pressing issue for the government. On August 27 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the SA National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency SOC Limited Bill, aimed at establishing the SA National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency.
The agency is due to be established within the year to increase investment in water projects and the Water Services Amendment Bill will introduce a licensing system for water service providers, and remove licences where providers fail to meet standards for quality drinking water.
During his state of the nation address, Ramaphosa acknowledged the growing water crisis and confirmed that investment in expanding water resources was a top government priority. He said the Infrastructure Fund had secured R23bn for seven large water infrastructure projects, and that delays in phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project and the uMkhomozi Dam have ended.
For the past decade, public and private attention has been largely focused on solving the electricity crisis. The Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) is one of the most compelling examples of the change that can occur when government and private actors work together.
However, given finite resources, SA must now turn its collective attention to improving water infrastructure, which could follow a similar model. The UAE have successfully implemented an independent water producer programme where the private sector is contracted to develop, operate and maintain reverse osmosis plants, and enter into water purchase agreements with the relevant state-owned entity.
The department of water & sanitation manages SA's water resources through policy, regulation and bulk water management, while municipalities deliver water services to communities. Any water equivalent of the REIPPPP would likely rely on these two bodies to improve water-related services and infrastructure.
In January 2023, the department committed to fostering more public-private partnerships to develop mega-infrastructure projects. However, there has been limited appetite for large-scale partnerships in the sector.
OPINION | Why Proper water management should be at the top of government and private sector's agenda
Rand Water has warned of a total system collapse, and has urged consumers in Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni to reduce consumption
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Gauteng residents have faced interrupted water provision due to intermittent supply, excessive use and ageing infrastructure. This is the latest instalment in a series of water supply issues for the City of Johannesburg.
The situation is so dire that Rand Water has warned of a total system collapse and has urged consumers in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni to reduce consumption as storage levels reportedly drop at an alarming rate.
According to a system status report released by the water utility, 28 out of 61 reservoirs and towers are either critically low or empty, and 350 areas have been affected by outages. In October, Rand Water issued a statement warning of “a real risk of supply depletion”, unless municipalities implement recommendations – including the reduction of water losses, repairing of leaks and addressing illegal activity.
Large portions of the limited supply available are being wasted, with Rand Water already extracting at maximum levels. Improperly maintained ageing infrastructure and delays in projects are also contributing to the crisis.
As a result, boreholes have become to the water crisis what private rooftop solar panels are to load shedding. Consumers with purchasing power spend additional money to access basic services and help relieve demands on public infrastructure.
In 2016, Johannesburg Water partnered with the Borehole Water Association to encourage residents to switch to boreholes to save water. The City of Johannesburg has also encouraged those living in more affluent areas to install boreholes to increase the availability of municipal water for other consumers.
According to Johannesburg's Land Use Scheme 2018, written consent from the municipality is required to install a borehole. The application form is available on the city's website. Furthermore, municipal engineers and the environmental infrastructure service department must provide comments on whether the proposed borehole would affect existing infrastructure.
MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Probe companies that do repairs on Joburg's badly deteriorated and potholed roads
The Gauteng Transport Infrastructure Act of 2001 provides that no person may make a structural alteration below the surface of a provincial road without the permission of the provincial MEC.
With illegal boreholes reportedly increasing amid Gauteng's water crisis, compliance with local by-laws before drilling is crucial, as these restrictions are designed to prevent interference with existing infrastructure.
Water is becoming a pressing issue for the government. On August 27 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa approved the SA National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency SOC Limited Bill, aimed at establishing the SA National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency.
The agency is due to be established within the year to increase investment in water projects and the Water Services Amendment Bill will introduce a licensing system for water service providers, and remove licences where providers fail to meet standards for quality drinking water.
During his state of the nation address, Ramaphosa acknowledged the growing water crisis and confirmed that investment in expanding water resources was a top government priority. He said the Infrastructure Fund had secured R23bn for seven large water infrastructure projects, and that delays in phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project and the uMkhomozi Dam have ended.
For the past decade, public and private attention has been largely focused on solving the electricity crisis. The Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) is one of the most compelling examples of the change that can occur when government and private actors work together.
However, given finite resources, SA must now turn its collective attention to improving water infrastructure, which could follow a similar model. The UAE have successfully implemented an independent water producer programme where the private sector is contracted to develop, operate and maintain reverse osmosis plants, and enter into water purchase agreements with the relevant state-owned entity.
The department of water & sanitation manages SA's water resources through policy, regulation and bulk water management, while municipalities deliver water services to communities. Any water equivalent of the REIPPPP would likely rely on these two bodies to improve water-related services and infrastructure.
In January 2023, the department committed to fostering more public-private partnerships to develop mega-infrastructure projects. However, there has been limited appetite for large-scale partnerships in the sector.
If a focused programme similar to the REIPPPP were introduced, it would not only address growing concerns about water security but also attract investment and stimulate economic growth.
The World Bank noted that Build-Operate-Transfer and Design-Build-Operate private-public partnerships for desalination and wastewater treatment plants have become common in developing countries such as Mexico and Brazil. In these cases, private funding is raised, often with the help of guarantees to mitigate risk.
Based on its track record of successfully implemented private-public partnerships and independent procurement programmes, SA is theoretically well-placed to address the water crisis. However, the constitution states that water supply is a municipal function and, therefore, poses a challenge to implementing large-scale private-public partnerships that have proven so successful internationally.
What is clear, however, is that proper water management should be at the top of both government and the private sector's agenda for the foreseeable future.
SOWETAN SAYS | Fix our cities Mr President
SOWETAN SAYS | Let city be clean and safe for residents too
SOWETAN SAYS | Secure right to clean water once and for all
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos