With a high unemployment rate among youth in SA, leveraging on free/libre and open-source software (Floss) can aid the country in various ways.
Floss is the free software movement behind widespread production, adoption and promotion of open source. It offers an opportunity to provide tech-savvy skills for the youth of SA.
The growing popularity and benefits offered by the software engrossed the attention of many governments around the globe in early 2000. Its deployment has gained momentum in developed countries to enhance universal access and reduce costs. Because of its low cost in comparison to commercial-off-the-shelf (Cots) software, it is seen as a tool that can help governments achieve effective delivery of services.
As a result, the phenomenon of formulating legislation and policies gained momentum in certain regions. This is evident by countries, such as Brazil, China, France, Germany, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, UK and others, that have adopted nationwide policies promoting the use of open-source software in the public sector. The SA government is no exception as it ratified a policy on the use of open source by the government.
On February 21 2007, the SA cabinet approved the policy that indicated that all future software developed for government would be based on open standards, and that government would migrate its current software to open source.
The policy states five provisions in this regard:
• The SA government will implement open source unless Cots is demonstrated to be superior.
• The government will migrate Cots to open source whenever comparable software exists;
• All new software developed for or by the SA government will be based on open standards;
• The government will ensure that all government content and content developed using government resources is made open content; and
• The government will encourage the use of open content and open standards within SA.
OPINION | Open-source software can benefit youth, fight joblessness
Image: 123RF/MIKOS
With a high unemployment rate among youth in SA, leveraging on free/libre and open-source software (Floss) can aid the country in various ways.
Floss is the free software movement behind widespread production, adoption and promotion of open source. It offers an opportunity to provide tech-savvy skills for the youth of SA.
The growing popularity and benefits offered by the software engrossed the attention of many governments around the globe in early 2000. Its deployment has gained momentum in developed countries to enhance universal access and reduce costs. Because of its low cost in comparison to commercial-off-the-shelf (Cots) software, it is seen as a tool that can help governments achieve effective delivery of services.
As a result, the phenomenon of formulating legislation and policies gained momentum in certain regions. This is evident by countries, such as Brazil, China, France, Germany, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, UK and others, that have adopted nationwide policies promoting the use of open-source software in the public sector. The SA government is no exception as it ratified a policy on the use of open source by the government.
On February 21 2007, the SA cabinet approved the policy that indicated that all future software developed for government would be based on open standards, and that government would migrate its current software to open source.
The policy states five provisions in this regard:
• The SA government will implement open source unless Cots is demonstrated to be superior.
• The government will migrate Cots to open source whenever comparable software exists;
• All new software developed for or by the SA government will be based on open standards;
• The government will ensure that all government content and content developed using government resources is made open content; and
• The government will encourage the use of open content and open standards within SA.
OPINION | AI should be part of curriculum to lift SA into digital future
After the policy, the SA cabinet approved the setting up of a programme office as part of a plan to ensure smooth implementation of the policy throughout the public sector. The State Information Technology Agency was charged with a mandate to set up the office.
While the open-source development model seems to be working for many applications, many public organisations are not yet crossing the barriers from Cots to Floss. A number of constraints such as adverse policy environment, lack of marketing, lack of awareness, inadequate technical support and lack of trained personnel seem to stifle growth and the deployment of Floss in the public sector.
First, the SA cabinet decision does not specify firm target dates. Rather, the planning was left to individual government institutions to include target dates for moving to Floss, when and where feasible.
As a result, almost two decades since the policy was approved, implementation is moving at a snail pace. This derives the youth opportunities to learn technical skills through open source.
Once the skill is acquired, it can go a long way in helping youth to start businesses that can implement and support open-source software applications in the public sector. This will, in turn, minimise reliance on software from outside the borders.
The government should consider initiating training hubs for open source where unemployed youth can participate in several applications. This will assist in equipping the nation's youth with skills. Skilled youth may be able to attract private companies and nations looking to adopt open-source solutions.
For SA, it will also accentuate digital transformation as the youth participating in open-source software would be home-brewed. This will thus mean security measures, software upgrades and updates, technical support and maintenance are not outsourced outside the borders of SA.
Most importantly, SA can become one of the important role players in the world of software development and information technology skills development. Failure to transform the pattern of slow implementation might lead to the policy being a dead epistle.
OPINION | Use innovation to create jobs by transforming food waste
OPINION | Government-business partnership helping to meet SA's energy needs, grow economy and create jobs
OPINION | Make yourself visible and attractive for job hunting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos