OPINION | SA should prioritise skills development and tackle youth unemployment crisis with practical steps

Last week statistician-general Risenga Maluleke of Stats SA released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) figures for quarter four of 2024. The figures depicted a marginal improvement in the national employment figures, where unemployment improved from 32.1% to 31.9% by the narrow definition.
This means that the SA labour market has 17.1-million employed, 8-million unemployed, 3.5-million discouraged jobseekers, and 13-million not economically active individuals.
However, in context, the figures are disappointing. The fourth quarter traditionally sees a better uptick, mainly due to increased tourism and festive season-related spending.
This enables short-term job opportunities in spaces like retail, transport and events, among other things. Noting this, the recent figures showed that financial services and manufacturing were the biggest contributors to job creation, while community and social services, trade, and construction saw the biggest job cuts.
Additionally, black women, at 38% unemployment, are the most vulnerable to unemployment, especially in the more rural and peri-urban regions such as the Free State, North West and KwaZulu-Natal.
The North West boasts the unfavourable position of having the highest unemployment rate, worryingly so given that it is a province that has a role in the mining and agricultural sectors.
Moreover, a category that ought to cause panic among policymakers and politicians is the youth category. Youth unemployment stands at a staggering 44.6%. This crisis deepens when we focus on the 15-24 age group, where one in three youth are categorised as neither employed nor in education or training (Neet), translating to 2.5-million people out of a possible 10-million young people. This is a call to action for the state and its social partners to rethink how they better equip the youth for future success.
These figures should be the proverbial alarm bells ringing as an indication that something has to be done urgently to mitigate and reduce the high unemployment rate. Communities are already experiencing the continuous deterioration of their social fabric, as the correlation between high unemployment and social erosion becomes visible.
Places like the Eastern Cape have seen a rise in extortion rings that want protection fees from schools, women and even mourning families. Criminal gangs, now even led by young men, are also causing chaos in communities.
OPINION | SA should prioritise skills development and tackle youth unemployment crisis with practical steps
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko
Last week statistician-general Risenga Maluleke of Stats SA released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) figures for quarter four of 2024. The figures depicted a marginal improvement in the national employment figures, where unemployment improved from 32.1% to 31.9% by the narrow definition.
This means that the SA labour market has 17.1-million employed, 8-million unemployed, 3.5-million discouraged jobseekers, and 13-million not economically active individuals.
However, in context, the figures are disappointing. The fourth quarter traditionally sees a better uptick, mainly due to increased tourism and festive season-related spending.
This enables short-term job opportunities in spaces like retail, transport and events, among other things. Noting this, the recent figures showed that financial services and manufacturing were the biggest contributors to job creation, while community and social services, trade, and construction saw the biggest job cuts.
Additionally, black women, at 38% unemployment, are the most vulnerable to unemployment, especially in the more rural and peri-urban regions such as the Free State, North West and KwaZulu-Natal.
The North West boasts the unfavourable position of having the highest unemployment rate, worryingly so given that it is a province that has a role in the mining and agricultural sectors.
Moreover, a category that ought to cause panic among policymakers and politicians is the youth category. Youth unemployment stands at a staggering 44.6%. This crisis deepens when we focus on the 15-24 age group, where one in three youth are categorised as neither employed nor in education or training (Neet), translating to 2.5-million people out of a possible 10-million young people. This is a call to action for the state and its social partners to rethink how they better equip the youth for future success.
These figures should be the proverbial alarm bells ringing as an indication that something has to be done urgently to mitigate and reduce the high unemployment rate. Communities are already experiencing the continuous deterioration of their social fabric, as the correlation between high unemployment and social erosion becomes visible.
Places like the Eastern Cape have seen a rise in extortion rings that want protection fees from schools, women and even mourning families. Criminal gangs, now even led by young men, are also causing chaos in communities.
OPINION | More support, funding for SMMEs can help cut joblessness
An example is the recent killing of “The West gang leader” Mnqobi Siyabonga Nzimande, who, at only 22 years of age, was said to be responsible for more than 20 cases of murder, robbery, arson, and intimidation, among other things.
Police crime statistics depict a troublesome picture, where young people between the ages of 25 to 34 years have the highest conviction rates, followed by those in the 18 to 24 years.
It is thus paramount that unemployment and skills development, especially among young people, be prioritised beyond lip service. SA has international examples to model after, to both curb social ills and reduce unemployment.
South Korea provides an interesting case study. They developed and implemented a policy called the “Youth Employment Support System”. The policy was anchored in five pillars.
These initiatives not only reduced youth unemployment but had a broader positive social impact. Young people were no longer as susceptible to crime and criminal activities due to improved economic participation that led to economic equality, enabling many of them to experience social mobility and a greater sense of social cohesion and stability.
The impact of this is seen in how the South Korean economy is now thriving, among the leading and most innovative economies globally with low crime rates.
SA, particularly the politicians, ought to hear the alarm bells while there is still time. There is ample evidence that no nation can sustain peace, security, and social cohesion with such high unemployment figures, especially among the youth.
Diole is the co-founder of YT Consulting Africa, a boutique research and advisory firm focusing on youth, development and Africa.
OPINION | How to spend SA’s R2-trillion budget: recommendations for the upcoming budget speech
OPINION | Use innovation to create jobs by transforming food waste
OPINION | Make yourself visible and attractive for job hunting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos