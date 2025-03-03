SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Bold reforms to support struggling news media proposed

The preservation of media freedom, a pro-competitive media landscape and the credibility of journalism are some of the key features of a maturing democracy. Like other young democracies, SA is also navigating the rapidly evolving media landscape.
Last week, the Media and Digital Platforms Market Inquiry (MDPMI) released its provisional report, presenting its initial findings, recommendations and proposed remedial actions.
The MDPMI was initiated because the Competition Commission had reason to believe that there are market features on digital platforms that distribute news media content that impede, distort or restrict competition, or undermine the purposes of the Competition Act 89 of 1998, as amended.
Let’s take a step back, to understand why this inquiry is important. The news media is essential for free expression and democracy, informing citizens and holding institutions accountable.
In SA, the financial challenges to commercial and community media, as well as the public broadcaster, have led to shrinking newsrooms, closed bureaus and news deserts outside the metros.
There is limited scope in SA for the majority to pay for news and subscription models are not an option for the public and community media. This threatens access to news and media diversity. While there are challenges that the media must face from the disruptive effect of digitalisation, the MDPMI provisionally finds that these challenges are worsened by the conduct of platforms that hinder the ability of the news media to secure and monetise digital traffic.
It is against this backdrop and 16 months of extensive evidence gathering through public and in-camera hearings, expert report submissions, consultation with industry role players, a consumer survey, and focus group discussions, that the MDPMI Provisional Report has made its findings, recommendations and proposed remedial actions.
This report presents a series of provisional findings against tech giants along with provisional remedies across search, social media, generative artificial intelligence (AI), and digital advertising to address conduct that adversely impact competition for digital advertising and journalism in SA. In many cases, the MDPMI has presented the outcomes it wishes to see while giving space for platforms to see how best this can be achieved. Some of the key provisional remedies include:
SIYABULELA MAKUNGA | Bold reforms to support struggling news media proposed
Report shows how important debate and engagement is, not just from affected stakeholders but also the public, given the role of the news media in achieving the rights of all South Africans
Image: Illustration by Leon Neal/Getty Images
The release of the provisional report foregrounds the all-important debate and engagement, not just from affected stakeholders but also the public given the importance of the news media for achieving the Constitutional rights of all South Africans.
Stakeholders and the public are encouraged to submit their responses to mdpmi@compcom.co.za by April 7.
Access the provisional report at https://www.compcom.co.za/mdpmi/
Makunga is spokesperson for the Competition Commission of SA.
