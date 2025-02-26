OPINION | Good rail system a solution for SA’s transport needs

The multiplier effect of such localised investment ensures that economic growth is inclusive and reaches the grassroots level. As the world moves towards advanced manufacturing and digitalisation, the demand for specialised skills is growing.
- Charnley is Gibela Rail chairperson
As SA prepares to host the G20 summit in Johannesburg later this year, the spotlight will undoubtedly fall on our nation's economic challenges and opportunities.
The theme of the summit – Global Growth, Inclusivity and Sustainable Development – resonates deeply with SA's ongoing efforts to rebuild its economy.
One transformative avenue for achieving these goals lies in the mobility of people and the often-overlooked power of commuter rail transport. Efficient rail systems are more than just a means of transportation; they are engines of economic growth.
Beyond their immediate function of moving people, commuter trains have a profound impact on job creation, skills development and local supplier opportunities. By reducing travel costs for the labour forces of multiple sectors and enhancing productivity, these systems contribute to household savings and national economic resilience.
The economic benefits of rail transport begin with job creation. Gibela Rail’s manufacturing facility in Nigel, Ekurhuleni, is a prime example. Employing thousands of South Africans directly, the facility also stimulates job growth indirectly through partnerships with local suppliers and service providers.
This ripple effect extends beyond urban centres, creating opportunities in communities that are often underserved by traditional economic activities. For small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs), the rail sector presents a wealth of opportunities. From producing components for trains to providing maintenance services, these businesses are integral to the rail ecosystem.
The multiplier effect of such localised investment ensures that economic growth is inclusive and reaches the grassroots level. As the world moves towards advanced manufacturing and digitalisation, the demand for specialised skills is growing.
Gibela Rail has stepped up to this challenge by investing in comprehensive skills development programmes. These initiatives range from technical apprenticeships to specialised training in rail technology, equipping South Africans with the expertise needed for long-term employment in the rail and broader engineering sectors.
One of the most immediate benefits of an efficient rail system is the reduction in travel costs for workers. For millions of South Africans, commuting by private car or minibus taxi consumes a big portion of their monthly income.
Reliable and affordable rail transport offers a cost-effective alternative, enabling families to allocate their hard-earned money to other priorities such as food, education and savings. Efficient rail systems also reduce the time spent commuting.
As evidenced by other countries across the continent and in Europe and the US, the expansion of commuter rail networks has a profound impact on infrastructure development. Train stations often become focal points for economic activity.
As global leaders prepare to gather in Johannesburg for the G20 summit, sustainability will be a central topic of discussion. Rail transport offers a sustainable solution to SA’s transportation needs. Modern trains are designed with energy efficiency in mind, reducing carbon emissions compared to road-based transport.
By prioritising rail, SA can align its transportation strategy with global efforts to combat climate change while simultaneously improving the quality of life for its citizens. This dual benefit of economic growth and environmental responsibility positions rail transport as a cornerstone of a sustainable future.
The journey towards economic recovery and resilience begins with the simple yet transformative act of making public transport work for all.
