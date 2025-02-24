OPINION | Youth should consider joining the army following the fall of 14 SA soldiers

The sense of occasion was not lost on the public who many followed the proceedings on national television and social media platforms. The families descended in numbers to greet and welcome our heroes. To them, their sons died on duty, representing the interests of SA, in partial fulfilment of a mission regional players asked, and expected, of SA and the people.
Serving in the public service should always come first for any South African youth. Our 14 heroes have demonstrated that working for your country is not about collecting a salary at month-end, but being able to say when it mattered, I served my country.
SANDF commander Gen Rudzani Maphwanya said for this mission “the soldiers went into the heart of darkness with deep courage".
“Our utterances and behaviour must reflect that resolve, to occupy the moral high ground, befitting morality that governs the general staff,” the general said.
The committee I chair in parliament will work harder in executing the oversight responsibilities on the army but importantly use its voice to raise many of the things that are in the public eye about deterioration in the army.
I will support calls to look into the budget of the department and what it is used for the betterment of the army.
The soldiers died so we could look at where improvements are needed to better the lives of the men we send to battle or do work for our country. The sacrifice our ambassadors in time of war will be a hard act to follow. They paid the price with their lives and never complained once.
Yes, our responsibility would be to honour these men; when doing that we ought to ask: what is our commitment to keeping alive their dreams of a stable Africa and their sacrifice for a peaceful Congo? They didn’t die, they multiplied; their death should make many South Africans patriotic and not easily bullied. It is their resilience that will give hope to other troops from generation to generation.
We need to carry the spear and take from where the 14 heroes left off in the realisation of a better continent.
In the famous words of SEK Mqayi: Thuthuzelekani ngoko ziinkedama; thuthuzelekani ngoko bafazana; kuf’ omnye kakade ze kuphil’ abanye.
- Mananiso is the chairperson of the select committee on security and justice, in the National Council of Provinces
OPINION | Youth should consider joining the army following the fall of 14 SA soldiers
Image: Esa Alexander/Reuters
What happened in Goma should not discourage young South Africans from taking up professions in the South African army.
If anything, they should be inspired to commit to the Republic with no expectation of reward and commitment to lay down their lives, if so required.
SA received the 14 bodies of the soldiers who were killed in Goma, eastern DR Congo, where they had been stationed as part of a peacekeeping mission by the Southern African Development Community.
The matter brought about confusion and a diplomatic fallout between SA and Rwanda, especially given the suspected links between Rwanda and the M23, one of DRC’s many rebel groupings.
Representing your country on any platform and for whatever cause is an honour, but if while on a mission death occurs, that is an ultimate honour no man should take for granted.
This is signified by the token of appreciation that is having your coffin draped in your country’s flag and being given a salute by no junior a person as the state president and general of the army.
