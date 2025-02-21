NKATEKO MULOIWA | The speech that never was: SA's fiscal reckoning

On Wednesday, SA held its breath. At 2pm, radios crackled to life, smartphones lit up and boardrooms fell silent as citizens awaited finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget speech — a blueprint for steering the nation through economic turbulence. Instead, the nation was met with silence.
The speech was postponed, delayed by eleventh-hour negotiations within the government of national unity (GNU), as coalition partners clashed over the contents of a document that should have been finalised weeks before. The postponement was more than a logistical hiccup; it was a symptom of a deeper malaise. SA’s fiscal challenges are not merely about balancing spreadsheets but confronting systemic failures that threaten to unravel the social fabric.
At the heart of the controversy is a proposed two percentage points VAT hike, a move that would disproportionately hammer the poor and the haemorrhaging middle class. For a domestic worker in Alexandra, already stretching her R3,000 monthly wage to cover rent, school fees, and soaring food prices, this increase would mean sacrificing another meal. For a mid-level civil servant in Bloemfontein, it translates to R400 less for food and medical items for children as flu season is upon us.
VAT is a regressive tax, indifferent to income brackets, and its escalation reveals a troubling pattern: when faced with fiscal gaps, the state instinctively reaches into the pockets of those least equipped to resist. This approach isn’t just morally dubious — it’s economically myopic. SA's tax base is cracking under the weight of one of the world’s highest income tax rates, while corporate tax contributions have dwindled to a mere 17% of total revenue. Raising VAT without addressing these structural flaws is akin to bailing water from a sinking ship while ignoring the gaping hole in its hull.
The real tragedy, however, lies in the untapped potential of the South African Revenue Service (Sars). Buried in the annals of bureaucratic reports is a staggering figure: Sars is owed more than R800bn in unpaid taxes by companies and high-net-worth individuals. To put this into perspective, that sum is 15 times larger than the R53bn a VAT hike might generate.
Yet, instead of aggressively pursuing this low-hanging fruit, the state seems content to tighten the screws on ordinary citizens. The reasons for this inertia are no mystery. Years of state capture hollowed out Sars, stripping it of skilled investigators, disabling its IT systems and eroding public trust. Though recent efforts to modernise the agency are commendable, they remain insufficient. Sars' staff complement remains 15% smaller than it was before the Zuma era, even as the taxpayer registry has ballooned by 40%. Without adequate resources and political backing, the agency is fighting a guerrilla war against tax evasion with one hand tied behind its back.
NKATEKO MULOIWA | The speech that never was: SA's fiscal reckoning
Image: 123RF
Compounding this crisis is the government’s chronic inability to curb wasteful expenditure. Every year, the auditor-general’s report reads like a horror anthology: R2.6bn lost to incomplete infrastructure projects, R12bn vanished through “irregular” procurement and municipalities paying millions for water treatment plants that discharge raw sewage into rivers. This isn’t mere incompetence — it’s a betrayal of the public trust. For a country servicing a debt-to-GDP ratio of 76%, every misallocated rand accelerates the slide towards fiscal insolvency. Yet, austerity measures inevitably target front-line services: schools are starved of textbooks, hospitals run out of antibiotics and police stations ration fuel for patrol vehicles. The message is clear: profligacy at the top is sacrosanct; sacrifice is reserved for the margins.
The numbers paint a dire portrait. SA's national debt has ballooned to R5.2-trillion, a figure so vast it could fund the National Health Insurance scheme for five decades or buy every citizen a modest home. Debt servicing costs now consume R356bn annually — more than the entire health budget — and the government borrows R2.2bn weekly just to stay afloat. This isn’t sustainable; it’s a Ponzi scheme with future generations as unwitting investors. By 2030, debt costs could devour 25% of all revenue, relegating education, healthcare, and infrastructure to afterthoughts.
There is a way out, but it demands courage. First, Sars must be revitalised. Deploy AI-driven audits to track hidden assets, resurrect specialised units to target corporate tax avoidance and publicly prosecute high-profile evaders. Second, impose a moratorium on non-essential government spending. Freeze vanity projects, digitise procurement to eliminate middlemen and merge redundant departments. Kenya saved R45bn in a single year through e-procurement — proof that efficiency isn’t a pipe dream. Third, unlock private investment by fast-tracking renewable energy projects, a sector capable of injecting R230bn into the economy while easing the electricity crisis.
Minister Godongwana’s delayed speech is emblematic of a nation hesitating at the precipice. SA can no longer afford stopgap solutions or political theatre. The choice is stark: continue down the path of extraction, where the vulnerable bear the brunt of elite failures, or embark on the arduous road of reform. This isn’t just about balancing budgets — it’s about restoring the contract between a state and its people. The time for speeches has passed; the hour of action is here.
Nkateko Muloiwa, is an MSc Science communications candidate at the University of the Witwatersrand and also an activist.
