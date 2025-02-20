OPINION | Government must prioritise long-term employment for the youth

President Cyril Ramaphosa also announced 235,000 work opportunities through initiatives such as SAYouth.mobi – a big step. However, temporary work is not the same as sustainable employment.
Too often, these programmes lack transparency on retention and career progression. How many of these roles offer a living wage? How many transition into permanent employment? If we are serious about tackling youth unemployment, job creation must be linked to upskilling, mentorship and career mobility, ensuring young workers are not stuck in low-paying, short-term placements.
The private sector has a direct stake in solving youth unemployment – not just as a corporate responsibility, but as an economic necessity. Businesses already serve young people as consumers; they should also engage them as future employees, entrepreneurs and innovators.
Making entry-level opportunities, bursaries and learnerships more visible is key. Too often, young jobseekers are unaware of corporate-sponsored training programmes. Digital outreach, awareness campaigns and skills-based incentives could help bridge this gap – such as offering discounted mobile data or financial services for completing accredited training.
The Women in Farming programme, in partnership with Agri SA, provides young women with the training, funding and business support needed to transform small agricultural enterprises into sustainable businesses. Our partnerships with WeThinkCode_ and Life Choices Academy are equipping young people with digital skills and job placements, ensuring they are prepared for a fast-evolving tech economy.
Our collaboration with the National Business Initiative (NBI) is focused on the development of skilled artisans, who work on plumbing and solar installation projects.
These are the kinds of industry-led interventions that must scale if SA is to create sustainable, long-term employment pathways for its youth.
SA’s matric class of 2024 achieved record-breaking results, a milestone worth celebrating. But as the applause fades, a bigger question remains: Where will these young people go next?
Will they enter higher education, secure employment or start their own ventures? Or will they join the “not in employment, education or training” (Neet) ranks – a group that already includes more than 9-million young South Africans?
The state of the nation address (Sona) laid out plans to curb youth unemployment, from the graduate recruitment scheme to increased funding for small medium enterprises (SMEs) and infrastructure projects. But are these enough to create sustainable opportunities or will they remain well-intentioned policies that fail to deliver real change?
Higher pass rates are encouraging, but a certificate alone does not create opportunity. Many young people who do not qualify for university are left in limbo, unaware of alternative pathways such as technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges or learnerships.
TVET institutions were highlighted in Sona as a solution for producing artisans and technical professionals, yet many still see them as a Plan B rather than a viable career path. To shift this mindset, exposure to TVET careers must start in schools, equipping students in grades 10-12 with practical insights into earning potential and career prospects.
Stronger industry partnerships – through apprenticeships, mentorships and school-based enterprise programmes – will also ensure young people make informed choices.
For young South Africans, economic participation is the real milestone – not just a matric certificate. To prevent another generation from falling into economic uncertainty, we need a co-ordinated approach linking education, employment and enterprise.
This is not just a government issue. As mentioned by the president at Sona, public-private partnerships are key: businesses, educators and policymakers must work together to create a system where young people don’t just enter the workforce – they thrive in it.
As SA takes the global stage with the G20 presidency, we have a unique opportunity to position African youth employment, entrepreneurship and financial inclusion as priorities on the international agenda.
We need the kind of bold action that shifts policy into real, measurable change for young South Africans. The stage is set – now it’s time for action.
