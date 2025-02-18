The biggest fiscal constraint facing SA is its huge debt burden.
OPINION | How to spend SA's R2-trillion budget: recommendations for the upcoming budget speech
As finance minister Enoch Godongwana prepares to unveil SA’s 2025/2026 budget, the question is: How will the government allocate the R2.08-trillion budget to reduce inequality, tackle unemployment and put the country on a sustainable growth path?
According to Stats SA, SA’s cash revenue stood at R2.08-trillion from the previous budget, collected from various taxes, whereas government expenditure was higher at R2.1-trillion, reflecting a R53.7-billion budget shortfall.
Public services, which support government administration, took the lion’s share of the budget with R579-billion (25.4%), followed by education at R461-billion (20.2%). Social protection, including grants for vulnerable citizens, received R346-billion (15.2%), while healthcare services was allocated R265-billion (11.7%).
Economic affairs, which includes infrastructure and job creation, surprisingly received a modest R231-billion (10.1%). The rest of the budget was divided between public safety with R201-billion (8.8%), housing at R80-billion (3.5%), defence at R55-billion (2.4%), arts and culture at R45-billion (2.0%) and environmental protection was allocated R15-billion (0.7%).
To escape slowed economic growth, this year’s budget must focus on four priorities: reducing debt; investing in economic infrastructure such as freight and rail; bolstering energy supply; and upskilling the youth to take advantage of new jobs in the age of artificial intelligence.
The biggest fiscal constraint facing SA is its huge debt burden.
The minister of finance previously announced an extra R428.5-billion of borrowing at the 2024 budget speech with a 75.3% debt-to-GDP ratio expected to peak in 2026/2027. It is yet to be seen how much the Treasury will need to borrow this time around.
Instead of relying on costly borrowing, the government should prioritise a phased debt-reduction strategy, targeting a reduction in debt service costs from the current R356-billion a year to below R200-billion within three years.
The most difficult trade off for the budget will be the amount of funds needed for infrastructure investment vs social protection.
The recent #Paythegrant court judgment ordering the government to pay the Covid-19 social distress relief grants for more than 18.4-million beneficiaries will limit how much is available to stimulate the economy.
In his state of the nation address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government plans to spend R940-billion on infrastructure over the next three years. However, it is the finance minister who will decide how funds are distributed.
Allocating additional funds to Transnet’s recovery plan, beyond the R47-billion already provided from the previous budget, is essential to revitalise this critical sector.
Second, local municipalities continuously underspend on their capex budgets, with the city of Johannesburg forced to return a R1.2-billion grant as a result of this trend. Furthermore, the auditor-general found R11.1-billion in irregular expenditure within Johannesburg for the 2022/2023 financial year.
To address this issue, the finance minister needs to ensure that the previously allocated R531-billion to local municipalities is spent appropriately. Beyond better financing, local governance needs stronger accountability measures.
The 2024 budget decision to increase the limit for renewable energy projects from 15MW to 30MW is a step in the right direction.
However, more ambitious targets and incentives are needed to attract private sector investment in light of the landmark cancel coal judgment which prohibits further coal powered plants.
SA’s energy supply remains overly reliant on coal, which provides 80% of the country’s electricity. The budget should include measures to diversify energy supply to renewables.
The R964-million previously reprioritised for the transition to electric vehicles and the 150% tax rebate for EV manufacturers is a good start, but more funding is needed to support this sector and incentivise consumers to go electric and leave internal combustion cars behind.
The 2024 budget allocated an additional R25.7-billion to the education sector and R2-billion for early childhood development; more targeted interventions are needed to address systemic issues in basic education.
For instance, the decline in maths and science enrolment at high school level is alarming. The matric pass rate may have increased to an impressive 87.3%, but the low pass mark at 30% affects education outcomes.
For youths not in schooling, the R16.4-billion previously allocated to employment programmes and the R7.4-billion for the presidential employment initiative should be expanded.
The World Economic Forum’s “Future of Jobs Report 2025” anticipates a drastic change in the types of jobs available in 2030, driven by technological advancements, the green transition and demographic shifts.
While 92-million traditional roles may be displaced, 170-million new positions are expected to emerge, particularly in technology-driven fields such as AI specialists, software developers and data scientists.
SA needs to keep up with these trends and create skills development and vocational training programmes which produce better results. Analysts have criticised young people as unemployable.
SA continuously runs into debt deficit, mostly due to irregular and unauthorised expenditure, especially at the local municipal level.
Last, while urban areas may see improvements in living standards and employment opportunities with sustained effort, this progress will remain fragile as long as SA operates as a nation of two economies.
