The Matola Raid represents one of the most brutal attempts to crush dissent and liberation movements by the apartheid government. In the early hours of January 30 1981, the SA Defence Forces of darkness raided safe houses used by the ANC in Matola, Mozambique, and killed cadres of uMkhonto weSizwe, the party's former military wing.
This led the then ANC president Oliver Tambo to conclude that “there is no reason this regime should be tolerated any more, let us rise like one man, as one people, to overthrow that regime”.
On February 14 1982, at the first commemoration of the Matola Raid, Mozambican President Samora Machel and Tambo condemned the killings and declared that the day be dedicated to deepening the friendship between the people of Mozambique and the then-oppressed people of SA. This declaration was further amplified by President Filipe Nyusi and Jacob Zuma, the fourth president of a free and democratic SA, in 2015 at the opening of the Matola Raid Monument and Interpretive Centre.
It's against this background that the Matola Raid is commemorated on February 14 to honour the victims, who included Mduduzi Guma, Bhekumuzi Magubane, Lancelot Hadebe, Mandla Daka, Daniel Molokisi, Steven Ngcobo, Vusumzi Ngwema, Thabang Bookolane, Krishna Rabilal, Themba Dimba, William Khanyile and Vuyani Mavuso, who was kidnapped during the raid and executed when he refused to betray his comrades. The list of victims goes up when we add the likes of Mbulelo Musi and Sipho Thobela, who survived the attack and integrated into the new SANDF and shared the horrific details of the attack.
For unknown reasons, Freedom Park, a government entity responsible to honour those who gave their lives for our freedom, resolved to shift the Matola Raid commemoration to February 24.
OPINION | Decision to shift date of Matola Raid commemoration distorts history
Freedom Park taking the decision without consulting the families and public amounts to disrespect
We joined the families and relatives of the Matola Raid victims as they met to reflect on the implications of shifting the commemoration from the actual day to another day. Ever since the first commemoration in 1982, February 14 became the day of love between South Africa and Mozambique, with commemorations taking place in different forms and sizes, as a constant reminder of the ultimate price paid for freedom, and to honour the fallen martyrs.
Over and above the February 14 commemoration, families and other stakeholders also host a series of events on different days and, in most cases, with the full participation of the ANC as the political home of the victims. It is for this reason that shifting the commemoration to any other day will completely distort our history, which we still need to correct.
Freedom Park, as the custodian of our liberation Struggle heritage, can host a commemorative event on the actual day – February 14 – anywhere in SA or region where some of the victims come from. More events can also be organised on any other day as part of the broader commemorations of the Matola Raid as it always happens.
A decision to shift the commemoration of Matola Raid is too serious to be taken by Freedom Park without consulting the families and the broader South African public and amounts to being insensitive and disrespectful.
Efforts must be made not to distort our history during what appears to be confusion at Freedom Park with the CEO suspended and her suspension reversed within days and hope it is not among the reasons for changing the date.
We acknowledge the difficulties associated with such uncertainties, but the commemoration date cannot be affected as we risk distorting historical facts because of individual circumstances. Concerns around post-election violence in Mozambique and moving the venue for the commemoration from Mozambique to SA saves us travel time and cannot be a reasonable excuse to shift the date.
The commemoration of the Matola Raid on February 14 highlights the significance of the raid as it intensified the struggle for freedom, and Freedom Park should not try to rewrite our history by shifting the date but expand the commemoration over and beyond February 14 and get more South Africans to know and remember that our freedom was not free. Lest we forget.
Baloyi is the executive director of Eco City Trust and writes in his personal capacity.
