OPINION | Africa stands at crossroads of transformation, prosperity

Africa stands at a crossroads, striving to break free from cycles of poverty, conflict and underdevelopment, but a crucial question lingers: can we dare to be optimistic?
In 2025, Africa's economy presents a landscape of significant diversity. In some regions, particularly East Africa, there's been substantial growth, largely fuelled by infrastructural investments, a burgeoning middle class, and digital innovation.
In fact, Africa accounted for 11 of the world’s 20 fastest-growing economies in 2024, according to the African Development Bank Group's latest Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook .
The International Monetary Fund projected that Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) would achieve a growth rate of 3.6% in 2024, followed by an anticipated rise to 4.2% in 2025.
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has further boosted intra-Africa trade, signalling a positive pivot. However, the momentum needs to be accelerated.
There is significant opportunity in harnessing the continent's natural resources — oil, gas, and minerals — which could not only improve fiscal sustainability but also support the transition to low-carbon, sustainable energy.
Uncertainties persist, from food insecurity to political instability, high unemployment, poverty and even the future of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). Inflation has surged in several African nations, and debt burdens, especially in Zambia and Mozambique, continue to strain fiscal stability. While international debt restructuring and aid offer temporary relief, the real solution lies in comprehensive structural reforms to foster sustainable, long-term growth.
With the right expertise, innovation, wisdom, and commitment to transformation, Africa can chart a path towards a more stable, abundant, and prosperous future.
Africa is often hailed as the world’s youngest continent, with over 60% of its population under the age of 25. This demographic presents immense potential for innovation and economic growth, yet it also brings significant challenges. The youth bulge has fuelled rapid urbanisation in cities like Lagos, Nairobi, Cairo and Johannesburg. While urban areas are becoming hubs of economic opportunity, they are also sites of stark inequality, with millions living in sprawling slums and struggling to access quality education, healthcare, and employment.
Can we dare to be optimistic as the continent strives to break free from cycles of poverty, conflict and underdevelopment?
SA's G20 presidency which began on December 1 2024 marks a historic milestone, as the G20 Summit will be hosted on African soil for the first time. With the theme “Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability” it presents an unprecedented opportunity for leaders to craft solutions that can propel Africa towards long-overdue transformation.
Against this backdrop, the state of the nation address (Sona), delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa, comes at a pivotal moment. Traditionally a platform for the ruling party's reflection and national direction, this year’s address featured the unprecedented dynamics of the government of national unity (GNU), a coalition of 10 political parties striving to present a unified voice. Faced with formidable internal and external threats, the GNU must demonstrate a collective commitment to navigating a complex and turbulent political landscape and tackling the nation’s most pressing challenges through collaborative governance.
The AU's Agenda 2063, which envisions a peaceful, integrated, and prosperous continent, provides a guiding framework. Yet harsh realities in nations like the DRC highlight a steep road ahead.
The DRC exemplifies Africa’s paradox — a continent rich in natural resources yet shackled by poverty. Like SA and Botswana, it ranks among the world’s leading producers of precious metals, diamonds and cobalt.
Yet 73.5% of its population lives in poverty, fewer than 25% have access to clean water, and a staggering 97% of 10-year-olds cannot read.
The DRC’s vast wealth, attracts exploitation and greed, inciting political instability, ethnic conflicts and widespread displacement. This tragic pattern is mirrored across the continent, where the rich resources often become a curse rather than a blessing.
Africa is often hailed as the world’s youngest continent, with over 60% of its population under the age of 25. This demographic presents immense potential for innovation and economic growth, yet it also brings significant challenges. The youth bulge has fuelled rapid urbanisation in cities like Lagos, Nairobi, Cairo and Johannesburg. While urban areas are becoming hubs of economic opportunity, they are also sites of stark inequality, with millions living in sprawling slums and struggling to access quality education, healthcare, and employment.
Despite these challenges, there are abundant opportunities. The World Bank, for example, believes that Africa can pave the way to inclusive growth by investing in its human potential. Over the next three decades, SSA is expected to experience the fastest increase in the working-age population globally, with a projected net increase of 740 million people by 2050. However, every year, up to 12 million youth will enter the labour market, while only three million new formal wage jobs are being created annually.
This generation is increasingly digitally-savvy, connected through smartphones, the internet and social media — but it is also more politically aware and frustrated by the limited opportunities available.
To harness the potential of this young, tech-savvy population, targeted investment in education is crucial — particularly in financial literacy, entrepreneurship skills, innovation, and digitalisation — to create sustainable job opportunities.
The key to unlocking Africa's immense potential lies in healing mindsets that have perpetuated poverty Transformation begins in the mind, and with over 20 years’ of experience as a business mentor, I’ve witnessed first-hand how a mindset shift can spark innovation, growth, and prosperity.
An optimistic approach definitely gets my vote.
