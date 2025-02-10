OPINION | Justice department should be harsh with statutory rape

This is a view that many upright South Africans share and have a moral duty to act in a manner that will bring about the arrest and conviction of perpetrators.
Even traditional societies frowned upon this occurrence. Among the Xhosas, there was a tradition of “ukuhewula” (loosely translated as driving away shame) this is how frowned upon this was. Traditional societies knew this was a violation of the girl child and was tantamount to killing a nation.
This kind of violation, manifest as an aspect of GBV that is so disempowering to the girl child, exactly what our forefathers knew. Hunger and poverty has exposed these children to this violation, whose long-term effects many young girls do not overcome and be successful in life.
By law anyone under the age of 16 should be in and at school and should not engage in sexual conduct.
We recognise the issue that parents mostly do not know when their children are sexually active, and when pregnancy occurs, they resort to “go ahlola ka selapa”.
Child and teenage pregnancy is a battle that the portfolio committee I lead in parliament will determinedly work to resolve. Government assistance in reversing this phenomenon will massively be welcomed. Perhaps, the time is now, that the department report quarterly on pregnancies at school and the dropout rates related to such.
The committee on basic education will keep a finger on the pulse of this. Our counterparts on the justice portfolio must also insist on quarterly reporting on these kinds of cases; counterparts on the police portfolio must insist on reporting of arrests made regarding this aspect.
Child pregnancy has dealt a serious blow to many futures and left many children with an inescapable pitfall that they are just unable to overcome.
The premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, went to a police station during this festive to lay charges against a 28-year-old who impregnated a 13-year-old Seshego girl. The man was arrested on December 26 and is facing statutory rape charges.
Society needs a serious shift from “go ahlola ka selapa” or “mayithethwe isikhaya” approach, if we are to at least confront the beast that is teen pregnancy. We need a consequence-driven approach and absolute compliance, enforcement and strengthening of the statutory rape law.
“Once there is that commitment from all of us, for example, from a schoolteacher who picks up this problem, to the doctor who attends to the patient, to the prosecutor, then the magistrate or the judge will have facts and will be able to arrest, until such time we can successfully prosecute and see the conviction of somebody sent to jail for statutory rape,” she said.
The impact of pregnancies on school programme is huge. This violation perfectly fits the description of a crime. The response to this anomaly should be comprehensive, all encompassing, and punitive.
The victim is always black and coloured. The perpetrator, potbellied elderly men, in the meantime moves on to look for another victim. Some, even offer money for termination of pregnancies.
Children are vulnerable to thugs who scout for them, drop them off to school, pick them up and offer them money while parents are away at work. In SA today, this must never be allowed.
The department of justice should be clear on what is the punishment for statutory rape. In situations where the child tries to hide the perpetrator, the department of social department should insist on the rapist's whereabouts and status of employment. At this point, perpetrators should be rounded up and arrested together with complicit parents.
Tradition rejects sex with children. The law does too.
