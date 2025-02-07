OPINION | Gauteng at crossroads for world markets, and continental trade

With the financial nerve centre and manufacturing hub of Sub-Saharan Africa, it powers a quarter of SA's economy, accounting for 35% of the national GDP, and stands as the fifth largest economy on the continent.
Businesses in Gauteng are taking their success even further, with over 200 active investment projects across Africa, contributing more than $30bn (R558) to intra-Africa trade.
The province also seeks to grow its economy by increasing its exports and trade within the continent. The 10 high growth sectors produce manufactured goods, and services that are destined for the AfCFTA. In 2030 the intra- Africa trade is expected to contribute towards the creation and maintenance of thousands of jobs.
A critical success factor in achieving the goals of the Gauteng economy is the creation of an innovation ecosystem and world-class infrastructure that will attract both domestic and foreign direct investment into the province.
As Africa’s most connected aviation hub, Gauteng offers unmatched access to global markets. The province boasts exceptional road, rail, and airline connections, ensuring businesses get their products to market efficiently. For those looking to expand business process outsourcing services, Gauteng is the ideal foundation, with cutting-edge technology and telecommunications.
Its rapidly growing population means a constantly expanding demand for goods and services – translating to a thriving, future-proof economy.
With the world’s attention on SA, the G20 summit could serve as an accelerator for policy changes, attracting the expertise, resources, and political will to tackle long-standing issues like unemployment, inequality, and poverty.
The summit will also afford Gauteng government the opportunity to share its growth strategy, Growing Gauteng Together 2030 (GGT2030), which seeks to create a seamlessly integrated, socially cohesive, sustainable, and economically inclusive Gauteng city region.
Gauteng is where the world’s markets meet, and where businesses can scale. Investors are encouraged to join an economy that is open, diverse, and full of opportunity.
- Ntshangase is a communicator at the Gauteng office of the premier
OPINION | Gauteng at crossroads for world markets, and continental trade
Province's innovation ecosystem and world-class infrastructure attracts investment
Image: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
SA will stand at the centre of global economic power this year, as it assumes presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20), a platform for global economic cooperation among the world's top economies.
The G20 plays a key role in shaping global economic governance, with its agenda impacting SA and Africa. Its goal is to foster global cooperation to address challenges, create opportunities, and develop mutually beneficial solutions for all.
This is an unprecedented moment for Africa, a continent which was once historically sidelined in the corridors of global influence, which brings with it an opportunity to reshape the global economic order in ways that will not just benefit SA, but the entire continent.
This opportunity comes at a time where the world grapples with economic uncertainty and geopolitical shifts and affords the country a platform to engage with the world's most powerful economies on these issues.
This is more than just a diplomatic achievement – it’s a bold declaration that Africa’s role in global decision-making is no longer an afterthought.
The focus of SA’s presidency will be the advancement of Africa’s development through the promotion of the vision of a unified African economic bloc. As one of the African Union's most prominent members and a regional economic leader, SA can leverage this moment to drive for increased trade, infrastructure development, and deeper economic integration across the continent. This can be done whilst championing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) which seeks to boost Africa’s trading position in the global market by strengthening its voice in global trade negotiations.
Gauteng’s proximity to Southern African nations makes it the gateway to the AfCFTA, and exports 31% of all its exports to Africa. This strategic positioning makes the province an ideal hub for international trade.
Gauteng is not just a province; it’s a driving force behind Africa’s economic transformation. Positioned at the heart of Africa's industrialisation efforts, it is a key contributor to economic integration and intra-Africa trade.
