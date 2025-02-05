OPINION | US demonising SA as it fixes crime of colonial past

The claim that white farmers are being “dispossessed” ignores that these farmers are sitting on land that was never theirs. The settlers who arrived in SA, whether Dutch, British, or others, stole the land from the indigenous people. Now that the government is working to right the wrongs of history, people like Trump try to frame it as an attack on white people.
But the truth is, land expropriation is necessary for the healing and restoration of the South African people who’ve been oppressed and dispossessed for centuries.
Trump's statements are not isolated – they are part of a broader agenda to prop up white supremacy and deny the black majority their right to land. By perpetuating the false narrative of “white victimhood”, Trump is trying to deflect attention from the true issue at hand: the legacy of colonial violence and land theft. These comments are a direct attack on SA’s right to pursue land justice. The real agenda here is to ensure that white minorities, who control the bulk of the country’s resources and land, keep their grip on power.
Trump's statements about SA and cutting US funding are just another ploy to demonise and isolate a country that is attempting to repair the damage done by centuries of colonialism and apartheid. He’s playing into a narrative that demonises the restoration of justice while glorifying the illegitimate ownership of land by white settlers.
The reality is that the white minority in SA has been living with stolen wealth and land for generations – and it’s time for that to change.
It’s time to stop pretending that the white minority has a legitimate claim to land that was never theirs and to start acknowledging the truth: land expropriation is about righting a historical wrong and restoring justice to people who have suffered for far too long.
If you believe that this is an attack on white South Africans, you’ve been brainwashed by colonial propaganda. This isn’t about revenge, it’s about land justice and the restoration of dignity to a people. It’s time the world wakes up to this reality and supports SA in its pursuit of justice.
OPINION | US demonising SA as it fixes crime of colonial past
US president Donald Trump's ignorant and reckless comments about SA’s land expropriation policies, – labelling them as “confiscation” and threatening to cut US funding – are nothing more than a continuation of colonial propaganda.
It’s crucial to understand the reality: land expropriation is not theft; it is the rightful reclamation of land that was stolen through violence, coercion and colonisation. The land that white settlers “own” today was never theirs to begin with. It was stolen from the Khoisan, Bantu and other indigenous South Africans by force.
Trump’s use of the term “confiscation” is part of the racist, white-washed narrative that seeks to paint white people as victims when, in fact, they are the oppressors in this context. The land SA is expropriating is not some gift given to the white minority through hard work or legitimate ownership, it is land that was violently taken through colonisation, apartheid and the systematic oppression of black South Africans.
For Trump or anyone else to frame this process as “confiscation” is to ignore centuries of injustice and perpetuate the lie that the land somehow rightfully belongs to the colonisers.
SA is trying to fix the crimes of its colonial past, and it is doing so through legal and democratic means. The land was taken by force and now it is being returned to its rightful owners – black South Africans whose ancestors were violently dispossessed. This is not an act of revenge; it is a correction of history.
