OPINION | SA needs to integrate entrepreneurship into education system

Now that the dust has settled and we have celebrated our matric class of 2024 and those that wanted to criticise the results had their say, it is time to reflect on the immense potential of our youth. A record-setting 705,291 learners sat for their final exams last year. That’s remarkable. More and more people are getting basic education. That’s the foundation of success.
However, behind the applause lies a sobering truth: fewer than half of these learners will secure places in tertiary institutions. This leaves nearly 400,000 young people at a critical crossroads in a country where youth unemployment already stands at a staggering 45.3%.
This crisis demands urgent action. SA’s traditional education-to-employment pipeline is faltering. Yet, there is an alternative – entrepreneurship education – that holds the transformative potential to shift the nation’s trajectory.
Despite SA’s Total Entrepreneurial Activity (TEA) standing at a mere 10.2%, entrepreneurship remains underutilised in addressing the youth unemployment crisis. Millions of young people subsist on the R350 social relief of distress grant, a short-term measure for a long-term issue.
While the education system imparts academic knowledge, it fails to instil the entrepreneurial mindset, skills and confidence required to create opportunities. Research shows that incorporating entrepreneurship education at high school level can improve entrepreneurial intent (98%) and the likelihood of pursuing higher education (95%).
The department of basic education has committed to integrating entrepreneurship education into high school curricula by 2036. This aligns with the National Development Plan, but the urgency of the crisis requires accelerated implementation and immediate action. Schools of specialisation in entrepreneurship should be targeted for rollout by 2026 already.
SA can draw inspiration from countries that have successfully integrated entrepreneurship into their education systems:
- Kenya: The National Youth Service Entrepreneurship Programme equips learners with business skills while fostering community impact. This initiative reduces poverty and unemployment by pairing training with practical projects in underserved areas.
- Finland: The “Me & MyCity” programme immerses learners in simulated city environments where they manage businesses, solve problems and collaborate. This hands-on model builds critical thinking and entrepreneurial skills.
- Rwanda: Since integrating entrepreneurship into its high school curriculum in 2012, Rwanda has seen youth unemployment decline. Programmes like YouthConnekt combine mentorship and funding to support young entrepreneurs in creating sustainable businesses.
Adapting these models to SA is not only feasible but deeply necessary and urgent.
OPINION | SA needs to integrate entrepreneurship into education system
SA has its own entrepreneurial success stories that highlight the transformative power of entrepreneurship:
These stories aren’t exceptions; they are proof of what’s possible with the right support.
For entrepreneurship to become a cornerstone of SA’s education system, collective action is essential. First, we need policy acceleration. The government must fast-track the integration of entrepreneurship into the school curriculum, well ahead of 2030.
Second, its corporate partnerships where companies can sponsor entrepreneurship clubs, mentorship programmes and seed funding initiatives. And last, community engagement where local entrepreneurs inspire the next generation by sharing their experiences and providing internships.
Encouragingly, corporate SA is starting to see the value of entrepreneurship education. From showcasing role models to supporting research and funding, companies are stepping up. But much more is needed.
The future of SA lies in how we empower our youth today. Entrepreneurship is not a luxury; it is a necessity.
As we celebrate the 2024 matric results, we must also commit to creating real opportunities for the nearly 400,000 learners who will not pursue tertiary education. By embedding entrepreneurship education into our schools, we can break the cycle of poverty, empower communities, and unlock the immense potential of SA’s youth. The time to act is not tomorrow; it is now.
