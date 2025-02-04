OPINION | Gobal shifts: SA not the only country to navigate the US's escalating trade hostilities

Countries such as South Korea rationed foreign direct investment in its early years of development to ensure economic sovereignty from foreign countries. Today, South Korea stands at the height of industrialisation, something African states have been unable to achieve.
SA and other African countries are unlikely to reach these feats because of the failure to develop a domestic business elite capable of creating and investing in new economic bases. In Frantz Fanon’s terms, SA merely created an "intermediary bourgeoisie” that seeks to be the middleman between the country’s resources and the West.
Is it only SA or an emergence of global re-configuration?
Global developments show that SA is not the only casualty, but countries such as Canada, Mexico and China are at the receiving end of the US’s trade war. Similarly, the European Union (EU) is also expected to face trade hostilities through tariffs.
The ongoing hostilities may be a blessing for the EU as close ties to the US have only benefited the US and wrecked the entire EU economy. The US position on the Russia-Ukraine war invariably led to a cut and paste from the EU. A country like Germany decimated its economy pursuing policies pushed by the US administration under Biden. As it stands, the US economy grew by 2.8% compared to the EU’s 0.8% in 2024, also continuing the US's economic power over the EU.
Many of Trump’s policies show that the world needs to consider its relations with the US. The idea of a hegemonic country capable of unilaterally changing the entire global order signifies what the BRICS have been calling for: the need for a new world order based on equality, representation, and justice. Internal US developments show that Trump is against such ideals by abolishing diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Trump’s unchecked power is likely to cause a global reconfiguration that sees the alt-right wing taking over in many EU nations, or ushering in an alternative global order where the US has isolated itself from significant global development priorities. Whichever way the reconfiguration goes, developing countries such as SA need to withstand and assert their sovereignty against the hegemonic behaviour.
The expected turn in US-SA relations is now unfolding after President Donald Trump’s tweet declaring that he “will be cutting funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed”. Trump’s decision is supposedly influenced by SA “confiscating land and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY”.
While the decision to halt funding to SA was based on far right-wing disinformation by AfriForum, it landed in the willing ears of Elon Musk, who is proving to be a key ally of the right wing. Musk’s proximity to state power in the US is unprecedented and likely to influence all decisions by the Trump presidency.
Recent indications also show that Musk is key in the looming decision to shut down USAID [a US agency responsible for administering civilian foreign aid]. Trump’s tweet signifies a long-coming shift in US-Africa foreign policy underpinned by the US’ displeasure with SA’s position in the Russia-Ukraine war. Furthermore, SA’s position in the Israel-Gaza war, and its decision to take Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for committing genocide. This decision infuriated Republican and Democrat senators, who also bemoaned SA for being allies with the US enemies.
So, what should SA make of these recent developments? A certain quarter of society is happy with the announcements because of their conceived notions that SA should remain submissive to the US’ interests. Of course, this quarter of society has its primary economic and cultural interests in the US (and the West) before SA. This quarter also depends on the US and Britain to protect economic interests gained under the apartheid regime.
In an earlier piece, I argued that SA needs its full independence from the West, and insulate its sovereignty in the international system. The failure to do this is evident in the just energy transition which is grudgingly implemented at the behest of Germany, the UK, and the US (with an expected slowdown in the US involvement because of Trump’s anti-green energy stance). SA’s peers, like Brazil and India, have made gains in building diverse, and yet economically sovereign nations.
