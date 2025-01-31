OPINION | What happens if civilian traffic controllers cause a crash?

Recently, while visiting a friend in Fourways, northern Johannesburg, I experienced the pain and frustration of driving in peak hour traffic.
Winnie Mandela Road, formerly William Nicol, is not your ideal route to venture into if you are one of those people suffering from an adrenalin rush. Chances are that only a handful of traffic lights will be functioning on one of the busiest routes in the city.
The issue of traffic jams in SA’s major cities is as old as the hills, but the experience left me wondering if the increasing levels of gridlock in many of our intersections is even a concern to city authorities. Thanks to the homeless people manning the intersections, it could have been worse.
We are grateful for the good Samaritan deed offered; however, this raises significant legal and ethical questions. What happens if the action of the civilian inadvertently leads to an accident? Who bears the responsibility for the resultant harm and damage that occur?
In private law, we have the law of delict. This branch of law offers a system of compensation in South African law for victims who have suffered harm as a result of the wrongful actions of another.
At the heart of the delictual principles lie society’s legal convictions, or boni mores, which include legal and public policy considerations as well as constitutional rights and norms. Elements such as harm, conduct, fault, causation and wrongfulness need to be determined. It is quite fascinating to see how these elements fit in with the informal traffic control scenario.
If, for instance, a driver misreads the civilian’s hand signals, it can result into a collision. The driver might argue that the civilian’s conduct directly caused the accident. However, the civilian could allege that she/he was acting in good faith.
They were trying to manage a hazardous situation which was caused by defective infrastructure. However, the problem deepens when the civilian directed a vehicle into harm’s way, in this instance the argument for negligence against the civilian will be water tight. The civilian’s action would have directly caused the harm, thus resulting in him/her being liable.
Nonetheless, the practical dilemma arises in obtaining recourse from a person who may lack any financial means to compensate these victims. If the municipality has a duty to maintain and repair traffic lights or station trained traffic officers during outages, but failed to carry out their legal duty, will this failure amount to negligence?
The municipality should then be held liable for the resultant accident and damage. South African courts have consistently highlighted the state’s duty to ensure public safety.
There is a legal duty that rests upon municipalities with preserving public infrastructure, and this includes traffic lights, under various by-laws.
In respect of liability, one can safely say that the municipality can be held liable if an accident occurs as they failed to uphold their legal duties. The affected parties may have legitimate grounds to hold them liable. This liability stems from constitutional principles and the law of delict. These principles and the law demand that the state act reasonably to avoid harm.
The sad reality is that these civilians who direct traffic reflect a deeper socio-economic problem in our country. The majority of them, if not all, are not just stepping in out of goodwill to assist but are pushed by poverty and unemployment.
Unfortunately, their presence at intersections also reflects the state’s failure to address systemic inequalities and provide satisfactory infrastructure. Most definitely, their actions may in certain instances prevent accidents, but they also pose risks to accidents occurring due to their lack of training and knowledge. It is like a double-edged sword. Therefore, we as South Africans face a moral predicament.
Should we praise the civilians for their assistance or condemn the state for causing such conditions that need this type of intervention? Well, the answer rests in determining both angles. We recognise the assistance of these civilians who man the traffic, but this should not excuse the state of its legal duty to uphold public safety.
In order to alleviate the risks associated with civilian traffic control, municipalities bear the legal duty and responsibility to take practical measures. The regular maintenance and restoration of traffic lights should be prioritised. This would entail reducing outages.
During load reduction or other interruptions, municipalities must make sure that trained traffic officers are present at major intersections.
- Khan is associate professor, department of private law, at the University of Johannesburg. She writes in her personal capacity
OPINION | What happens if civilian traffic controllers cause a crash?
Municipalities can be held liable if a crash occurs due to their failure to uphold their legal duties
